Save $200 on a MacBook Pro M1 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday laptop deals are now in high gear long before Thanksgiving weekend, and if you act now, you can save some serious coin on an M1-powered Apple MacBook Pro. We're talking $200 in savings on a powerful 13-inch laptop that runs on Apple silicon.

Under this Amazon promotion, you can buy a MacBook Pro M1 13-inch 256GB model for $1,099, a $200 drop from that model's usual price. Amazon drops $100 from the price initially, with another $100 discount taken off at checkout. It's one of the best early Apple Black Friday deals.

MacBook Pro M1 256GB MacBook Pro M1 256GB: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The 256GB version of the MacBook Pro with Apple's powerful M1 chip is currently $200 off at Amazon, thanks to an additional discount at checkout. With a beautiful Retina display and 16hr-plus battery life, this is the MacBook to go for if you don't need extra storage or a larger display. View Deal

A $200 discount matches the biggest savings we've seen on the MacBook Pro M1 this year — there was a similar discount this summer — so if you've been eyeing Apple's 13-inch laptop, you should jump on this limited-time offer before it disappears. Another reason to get your hands on this MacBook Pro now instead of later is that stock shortages are expected to seriously impact Black Friday deals this year — the MacBook Pro M1 figures to be one of the most popular laptops for gifting this holiday season.

That's because the MacBook Pro M1 is an excellent machine, even if it's running the original M1 and not the M1 Max or M1 Pro found in the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Nevertheless, in our testing for our MacBook Pro M1 review, the M1 chip delivered seriously impressive speeds that most Windows laptops can’t beat. It took the MacBook Pro just 7 minutes and 46 seconds to transcode a 4K video, compared to more than 18 minutes for the Dell XPS 13.

This MacBook Pro M1 also delivers outstanding battery life, lasting for an epic 16 hours and 25 minutes in our test. That's 6 hours longer than the previous Intel MacBook Pro and over 5 hours longer than the XPS 13. This MacBook Pro also features a bright and colorful Retina display, a comfortable Magic keyboard, and a very responsive touchpad.

You'll be disappointed if you want more than two Thunderbolt ports, though. That's something addressed by the new MacBook Pro 2021 (14-inch) and MacBook Pro 2021 (16-inch). Since those machines just came out though, you're unlikely to see steep discounts — and they're more expensive than this older 13-inch model.

The MacBook Pro M1 remains on our best laptops list, even before Amazon's $200 discount. Be sure to check out our best Black Friday MacBook deals guide for other offers on top notebooks.