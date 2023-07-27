Quick! The best PS5 SSD just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

The library of best PS5 games is growing at a rapid pace, but installing them all on the console’s stock hard drive just isn’t possible. That's why adding one of the best PS5 internal SSDs has quickly become nearly essential. Fortunately, we’ve just spotted an epic discount on our favorite PS5-compatible drive courtesy of Amazon.

For a limited time, the WD_Black 2TB SN850X SSD is on sale for $119 at Amazon . That’s a massive saving of $190 compared to its MSRP of $309 (Although, the drive typically sells for less than $200 these days.) This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this 2TB model, and it matches the deal we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

WD_Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $309 now $119 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $190 off at Amazon which drops it down to the lowest price ever of just $119. That's an excellent price for a practically essential PS5 accessory.

The WD_Black SN850X is an improved version of the best-selling SN850 drive and is easily one of the best PS5 SSDs you can buy. It packs faster read and write speeds than its predecessor, and is also available in a new 4TB size. However, we’d class that much storage as excessive, unless you want to install literally every single PS5 you own at once. 2TB is more than enough and will allow you to install dozens of titles.

As you would expect, the WD_Black SN850X comfortably meets all of Sony’s specifications for a compatible SSD and is actually an officially licensed PS5 accessory. So you can slot it into your console’s storage expansion bay without any worries. Plus, this model comes with a preinstalled heatsink, which is very important as Sony advises that any SSD added to the PS5 must have some form of cooling to prevent both the console and drive from overheating.

Don’t forget that installing a new PS5 SSD doesn’t require the removal of the original hard drive either. That means that by adding this 2TB WD_Black model to your console, you’ll get all that extra storage alongside the stock 667GB of usable space. That should give you plenty of room to install even the beefiest of PS5 games such as Final Fantasy 16 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and still have room left over for any sizeable patches and updates.

The storage footprint of the biggest PS5 games is only getting bigger, and upcoming titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are unlikely to buck that trend, so you’ll definitely want to upgrade your hard drive ahead of the fall gaming releases. And thanks to this all-time low price at Amazon, you can now boost your storage space without having to spend a small fortune.