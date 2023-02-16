Quick! Nintendo Switch OLED just got a very rare discount

Discounts on the Nintendo Switch are extremely rare, and chances to score money off the suped-up Nintendo Switch OLED model are even more infrequent. Typically rather than offer a straight saving, retailers opt to bundle the console with a game or an accessory to entice a purchase. But we’ve just spotted the first proper Nintendo Switch OLED deal of 2023.

For a limited time, the Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale for $329 at Woot (opens in new tab). That’s a $20 saving compared to the console’s full retail price of $349. It’s also one of the lowest prices we’ve ever spotted for the premium version of the widely popular handheld/home console hybrid. This deal is set to expire in less than 24 hours and comes courtesy of Amazon company Woot — and Prime members get free shipping.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $329 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. It's rarely on sale, but right now it's $20 off at Woot with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a slight refresh of the original Switch system. Released in 2021, it takes everything that was great about the first iteration of the Switch and kicks it up a gear. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we noted that it “sports a gorgeous screen, an improved kickstand and lots of storage space.” We labeled it "an easy recommendation for first-time Switch buyers” but did note it's “an extravagance for current Switch owners.”

The biggest upgrade is in the name, this Switch comes with a stunning OLED screen. The best Nintendo Switch games look better than ever on this vibrant display with the likes of Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild looking particularly impressive. The OLED display is also a little bit bigger at 7 inches, compared to the 6.2-inch screen found on the original Nintendo Switch model.

The other upgrades are of a smaller caliber but are nevertheless appreciated. They include an improved kickstand for playing in tabletop mode, a larger 64GB of in-built storage (the original Switch packs only 32GB) and a slightly redesigned dock that sports an ethernet port for playing online via a wired internet connection.

The Nintendo Switch OLED also comes in a sleek black-and-white color scheme, or you can opt for a more shouty red-and-blue. Both colorways are currently available at this discounted price. If you’re considering picking up a Nintendo Switch for the first time, then you absolutely want to spring for the OLED model — and getting one with a $20 discount is a rare opportunity.