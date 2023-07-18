Quick! Dell G15 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 4060 just sliced $250 off

The best gaming laptops are a great way to enjoy blockbuster gaming on a portable machine. And while the most cutting-edge configurations typically cost an eyewatering amount, we’ve just spotted a pretty epic deal courtesy of Dell that makes a well-specced machine a little more affordable.

Right now, this Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,299 at Dell. That’s a saving of $250 compared to its full retail price, and it’s one of the best laptop deals we’ve spotted this week. In fact, we didn’t even prices this good during the recent Amazon Prime Day sales.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,549 now $1,299 @ Dell

Save $250: This sleek and attractive G15 Gaming Laptop has been reduced by $250 in Dell's summer sales. This configuration packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a respectable 1TB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 360Hz refresh rate. It's a suitable machine for both newcomers and veterans of PC gaming.

The Dell G15 certainly looks the part. Its Dark Shadow Gray casing gives the laptop a sleek and modern appearance, but while also avoiding being overly garish like some gaming-specific machines on the market. Of course, when it comes to a gaming laptop it’s really what’s underneath the outer shell that’s most important, and this Dell G15 is certainly no slouch when it comes to its internal components.

This laptop comes fully equipped to handle the best PC games at high graphical settings. It pairs together a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and a desirable Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. Plus, it’s also packing 16GB of RAM — which is plenty for gaming — and a 1TB SSD for storing dozens of hefty PC games at once.

With this Dell laptop, you’ll be playing your games on a 15.6-inch FHD display with an impressive 360Hz refresh rate. Expect a consistently smooth gaming experience, and thanks to the ultra-thin bezels there’s not an inch of display that's been wasted. The inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 port is another big bonus, and along the sides, you’ll find the expected selection of USB connectors including three USB 3.2 and a USB-C.

This Dell G15 is a fantastic pick for anybody looking to take their first steps into the world of PC gaming, but it’s also an excellent choice for veteran desktop players who want a dedicated gaming laptop. However, if you want to consider some alternatives before committing your cash, check out our roundup of the best laptop deals for discounts across a range of models including Chromebooks, gaming laptops and MacBooks.