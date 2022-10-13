PlayStation Store Essential sale offers some of the best deals on PS5 games ever

The PlayStation Store’s last major sales event ended just a couple of weeks ago, but the digital storefront has also returned with a new promotion: Essential Picks. This collection of offers includes seriously significant savings on a whole load of must-play PS5 and PS4 games and we’re rounding up the best deals down below.

The Essential Picks sale (opens in new tab) is due to run on the PlayStation Store until October 27 and currently offers more than 250 deals. There are savings across just about every genre of video game from first-person shooters to adorable cat simulators. There are even discounts on freshly released games including Madden NFL 23 and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, as well as a massive 60% saving on our GOTY pick for 2021, Deathloop.

The best PlayStation Store Essential Picks deals

The PS5 is rapidly approaching its two-year anniversary and that’s very good news for bargain-hunters. Not only does this mean that tracking down a PS5 restock is finally getting easier, but it’s also becoming increasingly common for the best PS5 games to go on sale during PlayStation Store sales events. In fact this Essential Picks sale offers almost 100 discounts on games that take full advantage of the power of the PS5.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t also consider the dozens of deals on some of the best PS4 games. Many PS4 titles offer a free next-gen upgrade and even the ones that don’t can still be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility. For example, spooky survival-horror favorite Resident Evil 7 Biohazard has dropped to $9, and a bespoke PS5 version just launched this year. And staying on theme, co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now just $19 and also comes with a free PS5 upgrade.

The PlayStation Store Essential Picks sale is scheduled to run for the next two weeks, which gives you plenty of time to browse the hundreds of discounts available and pick out the games that most appeal to you. There is also a chance that additional deals will be added as the sale rumbles on, so make sure to regularly back regularly for fresh savings.