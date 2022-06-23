Our favorite cheap Serta memory foam mattress is on sale for $314

Sleeping well on a tight budget is entirely possible if you know where to look, and we’ve just spotted a Serta memory foam mattress sale to help you do just that. As of today you can save 10% on the EZ Tote bed in a box (opens in new tab) at Serta, with a queen size reduced to $404.10 (was $449). That might be a small discount, but it’s because the price of this mattress is already low.

The Serta EZ Tote is made with gel memory foam to boost breathability and pressure relief during sleep, and it could be the best mattress for you if you have a smaller amount to spend and want to get as much cooling comfort as possible this summer and beyond.

Serta has another popular cheap mattress on sale too: the Perfect Sleeper mattress. You can save 10% on this one too, with a queen size reduced to $629.10 (was $699) (opens in new tab). Serta hasn’t launched its official 4th of July mattress sale yet, so if you’re ready to buy now, you’re looking at savings of up to $800 on a selection of its hybrid and memory foam mattresses.

(opens in new tab) Serta EZ Tote Mattress: from $349 $314.10 at Serta (opens in new tab)

Save up to $60 - This is the cheapest Serta, and with 10% off a queen size is down to $404.10 (was $449) in the Serta mattress sale (opens in new tab). The EZ Tote is made with gel infused memory foam to increase breathability and cushioned comfort. It’s only 8” tall, so we think it would suit back and stomach sleepers more, but you can upgrade to a 10” version. From 46 user reviews on Serta, the EZ Tote scores 4.4/5 stars, with customers praising its comfort for the lower price.

(opens in new tab) Serta Perfect Sleeper: from $549 $494.10 at Serta (opens in new tab)

Save up to $100 - Have a bit more budget to spend? Then the 10” Perfect Sleeper mattress in a box (opens in new tab) offers more cooling and depth than the EZ Tote but without a huge jump in price. A queen is now down to $629.10 (was $699), and features a range of memory foams and individually wrapped coils to help the mattress remain cooling, supportive and able to contour to your body to reduce pressure points.

You’ll have 120 nights to trial either Serta mattress, with a 10-year limited warranty in place. You’ll also get free shipping and returns, should you change your mind about the mattress during the trial period.

While both of these cheaper Sertas use gel foam to boost breathability, we wouldn’t recommend either if you sleep very hot or are prone to hot flashes (flushes) or night sweats. In that case, and while still keeping prices low, we’d recommend checking out our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review - it’s one of the best cooling mattresses in America right now, and a queen size costs $799, plus you get free cooling bedding with it.

For a much plusher and cooler Serta memory foam mattress, take a look at the highly rated iComfort (also available in a hybrid version). You can save $100 on the iComfort (opens in new tab) when purchased alone, or up to $800 when you buy it with a Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base. The 10” iComfort uses Serta’s own mattress-cooling foam tech for better temperature regulation, with a Cold Touch Cover up front. A queen size costs $1,199 (was $1,299), putting it in the mid-range for cooling mattresses.

All Serta beds are made with toxin-free foams, and you’ll have four months to trial them at home to ensure the one you pick is right for your sleep.