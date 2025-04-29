Epic Anthropologie sale live from $7 — 9 stylish deals I’d shop for my home now
Updating your home for the new season doesn't need to require a ton of time and money — a sprinkling of spring decor or adding some new furniture should do the trick.
Fortunately, Anthropologie's spring sale is offering an extra 50% off almost everything in its sale section. All you have to do is add the item to your cart, and watch the price dramatically drop.
From soft pastels to garden-inspired prints, there's plenty of simple ways to refresh your home for the season. And whether you're looking to upgrade your bedding and dinnerware or invest in some new furniture, Anthropologie's sale section is filled to the brim with decor and furniture — all starting at just $7.
Keep scrolling to check out the items I would add to my own home, courtesy of Anthropologie's spring sale. (Plus, take a look at the best KitchenAid deals on Amazon).
Best Anthropologie Home Deals
It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Add some flair and personality to your cocktail hour with these colorful napkins that feature a unique scalloped design. Available in five fun colors, they will be the perfect accent to your favorite beverage.
It doesn't get much more elegant than these metal candlesticks. They come in five different unique shapes and sizes so you can easily mix and match. They are sure to add a touch of sophistication to your tabletop.
Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this spring and beyond.
Lounge in luxury with this oversized, faux fur throw blanket. It is extremely soft and its variety of tie-dye, gradient hues will stand out in any room. You might even recognize the viral faux fur blanket from TikTok!
These are the perfect sheets for springtime! The set features a lightweight and breathable finish for the most pleasant night's sleep. Made from organic cotton percale, the sheets are crisp and refreshingly cool, making it a perfect choice for warm sleepers.
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean.
If you're in the market for a unique accent for your tabletop or nightstand, this lamp is the optimal choice. It features a modern design that adds a touch of elegance and warmth to any room. Not only will it illuminate your space, but it will also create a cozy ambiance in your home.
If you're looking to add a simple-yet-elegant mirror to your space, look no further than this handcrafted wooden frame that will bring a touch of the outdoors in. The best part is that there's no hanging required — simply lean it up against the wall and you're done.
Elevate your living area or reading nook with this inviting seat made from textured bouclé. It also features beautiful brass legs. The classy chair is a must-have in your home.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom's Guide.
