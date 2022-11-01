New members can get Walmart Plus for just $49 in this amazing Black Friday deal

Thanksgiving is still a few weeks out, but Walmart is kicking off the new month with an epic deal we've never seen before.

Through November 3, new Walmart Plus members pay just $49/year for membership (opens in new tab). That's 50% off its regular $98/year price and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Walmart Plus: $98/year $49/year @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost. Walmart Plus comes with a free 30-day trial.

In addition to the epic discount, there's one more reason you'll want to join. Walmart's Black Friday deals will begin on Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m. ET. However, Walmart Plus members can shop early starting at 12pm E.T.

If you're not familiar with the subscription, Walmart Plus is a membership program designed for frequent Walmart shoppers. The subscription service competes with the likes of Amazon Prime and Best Buy Totaltech, both of which are pricier.

Walmart Plus offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. The latest Walmart Plus perk includes free access to Paramount Plus. Walmart Plus members also enjoy an instant discount of 10 cents on every gallon of fuel purchased at participating fuel stations. The list includes 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide.

Make sure you check our Walmart promo codes page for additional discounts.