My favorite controller for PC and Switch just hit its lowest price ever in this Black Friday deal

There are plenty of excellent gamepads among the best Nintendo Switch controllers and the best PC game controllers . However, the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller works across both with multiple ways to connect to your PC or Switch.

Right now, the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is just $56 at Amazon, which is 20% off its normal price. Besides being the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this controller, it also comes with a charging stand. Instead of plugging in the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller, you can just place it on the charging stand and it will be fully topped up and ready for your next play session

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller: was $70 now $56 @ Amazon

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is one of the best Nintendo Switch and PC game controllers you can get right now. It has Hall Effect sensors to prevent stick drift, two remappable back buttons and even comes with a charging stand. Besides Bluetooth, you can also connect the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller to your Switch or PC using the included 2.4 Ghz dongle for less lag or a USB-C cable for no lag at all.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller — which I gave an Editor's Choice award and a 4.5 star rating — is currently my go-to controller as you can easily and quickly use it across multiple systems. There’s also a switch at the back that lets you use the controller in either Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz mode.

While Razer and other companies sell charging docks for $40 on their own, 8BitDo has included one with this controller that has a few tricks up its sleeve: There’s a LED light at the bottom to show your controller’s charging status but when you flip over the charging stand, there’s a compartment on the bottom used to store and plug in the included 2.4GHz dongle. This means you can use the charging stand for storing your controller when it’s not in use as well as connecting to your Switch or PC with the 2.4 GHz dongle.

As the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller is 8BitDo’s most expensive controller yet, it features Hall Effect sensors to prevent stick drift. Meanwhile, the two reprogrammable buttons on the back of the controller can be configured using 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software on either your smartphone or PC.