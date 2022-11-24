MacBook Pro 2022 drops to lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are in full swing now that the retail holiday is less than 24 hours away, and the best Apple Black Friday deals are taking serious money off top devices. The discounts include the new lowest price ever for the excellent 13” MacBook Pro 2022 .

For a limited time, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2/256GB) is on sale for $1,149 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a great $150 off its full retail price of $1,299. This is the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this brand-new laptop and comfortably qualifies as one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review (opens in new tab), we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18-plus hours of battery life.

We currently rank the 2022 model MacBook Pro was one of the best laptops you can buy. As one of the first M2-powered Apple laptops to hit the market, we were blown away by its lightening-quick performance and it’s ability to handle extreme multitasking. Want to open dozens of browser tabs, while uploading files and editing images? This MacBook Pro won’t even flinch.

In our MacBook Pro 2022 review , we said “The Apple MacBook Pro 2022 delivers mind-blowing performance thanks to its M2 processor along with class-leading battery life.” However we did note “the design feels behind the times” as the laptop doesn’t do anything to set itself apart from its predecessors from a visual perspective. However, if you appreciate the sleek design of previous MacBooks then this shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Alongside it’s blazing-fast M2 chip, we also love this MacBook Pro for its sharp and vibrant 13-inch Retina display, comfortable keyboard and it’s brilliant battery life of over 18 hours on a single charge — that should easily get you through the entire day without needing to reach for a power cord.

Unfortunately it does lack the thinner bezels, 1080p webcam and lighter design of the new MacBook Air 2022 but none of these omissions are deal breakers.

If you want to shop some alternatives before committing to a purchase, be sure to check out our Black Friday laptops deals hub for savings across MacBooks, Chromebooks and gaming laptops.