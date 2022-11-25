Apple Black Friday deals LIVE: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more

Black Friday is here and that makes today a great day to snag some of the best Apple deals we've ever seen.

While there are many Black Friday deals, finding Apple products with attractive discounts can be tricky. But we're doing the hard work for you, curating all the best sales on Apple devices. This includes AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBooks and more.

For example, you can get the new MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab) , which is $150 off, and the new AirPods Pro 2 can be had for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $50 off. You can also save $50 on the new Apple Watch 8.

Here's all the best Apple Black Friday deals right now.