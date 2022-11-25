Live
Apple Black Friday deals LIVE: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads and more
We're gathering all the best Apple Black Friday deals to grab today
Black Friday is here and that makes today a great day to snag some of the best Apple deals we've ever seen.
While there are many Black Friday deals, finding Apple products with attractive discounts can be tricky. But we're doing the hard work for you, curating all the best sales on Apple devices. This includes AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBooks and more.
For example, you can get the new MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab) , which is $150 off, and the new AirPods Pro 2 can be had for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $50 off. You can also save $50 on the new Apple Watch 8.
Here's all the best Apple Black Friday deals right now.
Top Apple Black Friday deals
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Gen): was $179 now $104 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
The next deal I'd like to flag is the Apple Watch SE for $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab). It's been overshadowed by the Apple Watch SE 2, but it's still an excellent smartwatch from the folks at Cupertino.
In fact it's the smartwatch I wear. And at this new discounted price it feels like a no-brainer for anyone after a solid smartwatch that now pushed well into the realms of affordable. But with a big mix of fitness tools and smart features, the Apple Watch SE is certainly worth checking out.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now is a great time to grab the new AirPods Pro 2, as they’re $50 off at Amazon. You get 2x the noise canceling performance of the previous generation, and we like that Apple finally added volume controls to the stems — so you don’t have to take your iPhone out of your pocket all the time.
This isn’t the only reason the AirPods 2 is one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds (opens in new tab) we’ve tested. You can use the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio (opens in new tab) sound, and Apple has increased the battery life to 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case.
- MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is one deal I can thoroughly recommend: the excellent MacBook Air M2 just got a $150 price drop. For such a new and impressive machine, that's a great discount.
I have the MacBook Air myself, sadly I paid full price for it, and it's a great laptop. The display is wonderful even with the notch and the Apple M2 chip is superbly powerful and energy efficient. The battery life is great, as I found I could get through the IFA 2022 conference with but a single charge. There's even a decent amount of power for gaming.
So in short, if you want one of the best laptops for less, then this MacBook Air deal is well worth your attention.
Hello, managing editor Roland Moore-Colyer here, on point to flag some of the best Apple deals for you to buy today.
If you're concerned whether an Apple deals is good or not. I'll help tell you whether you should buy it or skip it depending on your needs. After all I'm both a bargain fan and an Apple fan.
