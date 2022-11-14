MacBook Air M1 just fell back down to $799 in Amazon Black Friday deal

It's back! The MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever, and Amazon just beat Best Buy with one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a very good $200 off and the lowest price we've seen for this Editor's Choice Award laptop.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The latest MacBook Air features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD — and it's all packed in a slim 2.8-pound chassis that's more portable than the MacBook Pro.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam, and very strong battery life. We're talking over 14 hours of juice on a charge.

Although we weren't fans of its relatively thick bezels and lack of additional ports, the MacBook Air 2020 is still one of the best laptops right now. In fact, we went as far as stating that "the MacBook Air M1 has the speed and battery life to beat the best PCs."

There is a newer MacBook Air M2, which starts at $1,199. And that laptop gives you even faster performance, a brighter display and sharper 1080p webcam, plus MagSafe charging. But overall, this sale is an absolute steal.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday laptops deals live blog for even more savings and our overall Black Friday deals live blog for the best discounts on everything.