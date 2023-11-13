Layla knocks $250 off their best cooling mattress ahead of Black Friday

If you sleep hot at night and are scouring this year's Black Friday mattress deals for a cooling bed, Layla has the best discount for you. Right now, you can save $250 on the Layla Hybrid mattress, bringing the price of a queen size down to $1,449 (was $1,699).

Some of the best mattresses for hot sleepers are hybrids, as they don’t trap heat like an all-foam bed. With it’s cooling copper-infused foam and a spring layer for increased airflow, the Layla Hybrid mattress is one of the best hybrid mattresses for hot sleepers. It also comes with a breathable cover and a flippable design for customizable firmness.

Layla Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $1,299

Now: from $1,049 @ Layla Sleep Summary: With its flippable design to adjust firmness levels, the Layla Hybrid suits all sleeping positions. The softer side is ideal for those who sleep on their side, while the other side is comfortably firm enough for stomach and back sleepers. Our Layla Hybrid mattress review we praised the 5-star edge support and found the motion isolation is excellent for couples sharing a bed. Reviewers also found the memory foam to be of high quality, with its copper providing enough cooling properties for a comfortable sleep. (An LA-based tester was impressed with how the mattress helped them stay dry and prevented them from waking up throughout the night from overheating.) However, those who suffer from extreme overheating may want to go with a mattress with peak cooling properties, and heavyweight sleepers may find even the firmer side too hot. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping | 120-night sleep trial Price history: Layla regularly discounts this hybrid mattress, but usually they knock $200 off. Currently, they’ve increased the usual discount by $50, which takes the queen size down to $1,449 from the MSRP of $1,699. As Layla’s standard sale is $200 off, this early access $250-off Black Friday deal is a good time to buy — especially if you don’t want to wait for Black Friday. Even with the discount, though, the mattress is still in the upper-mid to premium price bracket. If this is too expensive, Layla sells the cheaper Memory Foam mattress, but be aware that it may sleep warmer.

While very hot sleepers may want to try a proper cooling mattress with peak temperature regulation, this hybrid still has some of the best cooling features for those who sleep hot. You'll also get free shipping, a 10-year warranty and a 120-night sleep trial. Plus, you get two free pillows with your order to boost your value for money.