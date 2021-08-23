iPad mini just dropped to lowest price ever at Best Buy

A revamped iPad mini 6 is rumored to happen before the end of the year. That means iPad deals on the current-gen mini are at an all-time low.

Best Buy, for instance, has the iPad mini (64GB) on sale for $299.99. That's $100 off and the best Apple back to school deal we've seen on Apple's tablet.

Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now just $299 @ Best Buy

Yes, it's showing its age, but the 2019 iPad Mini is still a terrific tablet. It houses Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

iPad Mini (256GB): was $549 now just $449 @ Best Buy

Need more storage space? The 256GB iPad Mini is now on sale for $449.99, which is $100 off and the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

The iPad mini sports a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast speeds. The iPad mini also sports an impressive battery that lasts 12 hours and 40 minutes. That's longer than Apple's rated 10-hour battery life. About the only thing we don't like about the iPad mini is its outdated design, which sports the same big bezel look as older iPads.

I personally own this iPad and find that it still offers snappy performance, whether I'm watching Netflix shows, YouTube videos, or playing Mario Kart. In fact, I use it everyday and not once have I felt it slow down on me.

