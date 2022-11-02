iPad Air 4 just crashed to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals have already featured savings on several best-selling Apple devices. From MacBooks to AirPods, we’re being treated to some killer Apple deals right now, but Walmart’s latest iPad discount might beat them all.

Right now, the 10.9-inch iPad Air (2020/64GB) is on sale for just $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a savings of $120 compared to its previous listing price (which was already discounted from $599). We’ve seen the fourth-generation iPad Air drop to $399 in the past, but this early Black Friday deal brings it to a new lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air (2020/64GB): $469 $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Apple iPad Air 4 was already discounted to $469 last week but you can now save a further $120 in this epic Black Friday deal at Walmart. This tablet is lightweight, slim and fast. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. Plus, you get support for the Magic Keyboard and 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

The iPad Air 4 launched in 2020, but it remains superior to even the new iPad 2022 in several key ways. Firstly, it supports the newer Apple Pencil 2nd Generation, which can magnetically connect to the top edge of the iPad mode in landscape mode for convenient storage. Plus, it even charges while attached — the new iPad 2022 sticks with the first Apple Pencil, which lacks this feature.

The iPad Air 4 is also just as powerful as Apple’s latest tablet. Both pack a zippy A14 Bionic chip. Although, the iPad Air doesn’t quite slack up when it comes to the front camera, as it’s limited to 7MP whereas the newest iPad boasts a sharper 12MP front shooter, making it better for video calls and taking selfies.

In our iPad Air 4 review , we labeled it “the best tablet for most people” and that hasn’t really changed in the last two years. At the time we praised its elegant design, super-fast processor, sharp display, USB-C charging and support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard and second-generation pencil. All these positives remain true, as do the drawbacks such as a lack of Face ID and the removal of the headphone jack. But the latter is less of an issue if you score one of the best AirPod deals.

This is one of the strongest early Black Friday deals so far, and we don’t expect it to stick around for long, so head over to Walmart and score yourself a discount iPad Air before stock runs dry. Plus, make sure to checkout our Black Friday deals live blog for rolling coverage of all the best savings and discounts over the next few weeks.