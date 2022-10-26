MacBook Pro 14-inch is Black Friday cheap right now with $400 off

Best Buy has kicked off Black Friday deals early this year, and if you've been waiting to buy a new MacBook Pro this could be the perfect sale for you.

Right now the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro/512GB) is just $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is $400 off and ties the lowest price we've ever seen for this powerful laptop.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already fast M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot and a MagSafe 3 port.

I've been using the MacBook Pro 14-inch for 6 months, and it's easily the best laptop I've ever used. You get super fast performance from Apple's M1 Pro chip, and I'm someone who is really, really bad about keeping dozens of Chrome tabs open across multiple windows. Plus, I'm constantly bouncing between the web, Slack and Pixelmator Pro for editing photos.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review, we were seriously impressed by what this device had to offer. It has pretty much everything you could want in a laptop; including incredible performance, a beautiful 14-inch display and battery life that lasted over 14 hours in our tests.

Other highlights include an excellent 1080p webcam, a snappy Magic Keyboard that I can speed type on in comfort and a roomy touchpad for performing gestures. I also like that there's a SD Card slot built in, which makes it easy for me to transfer photos from my mirrorless camera. There's a headphone jack, too, as well as three Thunderbolt/USB-C ports and MagSafe charing.

The only thing missing is a USB-A port, but you could always use a dongle or dock for that.

Although there are rumors that Apple will release an upgraded MacBook Pro 14-inch with a new M2 Pro chip in November, there is zero reason not to jump on this deal now. Between its swift performance, long battery life, gorgeous display and plenty of ports, this is the closest thing to a perfect laptop out there.