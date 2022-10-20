iPad Air 2022 crashes to lowest price ever in early Black Friday Apple deal

Black Friday deals are already arriving, and Apple deals are in high demand. The good news is you don’t need to wait until next month to start saving on some of our favorite Apple devices as retailers like Amazon are already offering killer discounts.

Case in point, you can now get an Apple iPad Air (64GB/2022) on sale for $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s an $80 saving compared to its full retail price of $599, and it’s also the lowest ever price for this 2022 model device. We currently rank the iPad Air 2022 as one of the best tablets you can buy so it’s hard not to shout about this saving.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

Earlier this year we labeled the fifth-generation iPad Air is a new gold standard for tablets. In our iPad Air 2022 review , we said, “the new iPad Air outshines its predecessor thanks to its powerful M1 chip, 12MP front camera with Center Stage and 5G connectivity. It sets a new standard for ultra-thin tablets and is one of the best tablets of 2022.”

There’s so much to like about this device from its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, to its lengthy 10 hours of battery life. The speedy performance courtesy of Apple’s M1 chip is another real highlight, and you can’t talk about an iPad without fawning over the elegant design that has become a hallmark of Apple’s range of tablets.

If you’re looking for a suitable laptop alternative, you might find the cost of iPad peripherals a little too expensive. But the on-tablet experience is second to none. Only the recently revealed iPad Pro M2 is likely to offer a better package than this iPad Air. And it shouldn’t be overlooked that the latest iPad Pro is set to start from $799 when it launches next week.

As Black Friday approaches we’ll be flagging all the best early deals on everything from laptops and tablets to air fryers and running shoes. Plus, over the retail sales event itself, we’ll be offering comprehensive coverage of all the best deals across major retailers. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide over the coming weeks so you don’t miss any of the best Black Friday deals.