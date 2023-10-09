I ran a 10K with the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes — and they're on sale for Prime Day

I ran the Asics London 10K wearing the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 shoes, and have taken them out with me on every 5K since, clocking up the kilometers in them for one reason — comfort.

Right now you can get the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes for just $85 at Amazon, which is nearly 50% off.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $84.95 @Amazon

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted in men's sizes, but keep an eye out as the Prime Day sales continue. We've found these shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount. You can currently access a whopping 47% off.

We rate the Asics Gel-Nimbus range highly, and our editor rated the latest models enough to place them in our best running shoes guide to prove the point. So we were pretty impressed to see such a discount for Amazon's Prime Day sales event.

As a personal trainer, I pick my workout shoes carefully, and I go back to these running shoes again and again. The Gel-Nimbus 24 are lightweight and feature an engineered mesh upper and Asics Lite rubber sole. At the time of writing, these trainers have barely picked up a scratch, and the midsole and outsole are super durable.

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

But what stands out about these running shoes is comfort. The PureGEL technology cushioning feels like you’re walking — no, bouncing — on clouds, absorbing shock during impact and toe-off and sending me to the finish line with vigour. I can't get enough of them, and for me, I find them just as comfortable, but perhaps slightly less stable, than the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25; the later model supports my ankles a bit better.

I haven't experienced any chafing, sore points or aches and pains. But if you have high arches or flat feet, you might want to test in your local store. If they’re not for you, turn to the latest and best Prime Day deals for more ideas.