Hurry! MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now in epic Black Friday laptop deal

If you’re looking for a fast and long-lasting Apple laptop but you don’t want to spend a fortune, we have good news. There are some great early Black Friday laptop deals, including one that will help you save big on one of our favorite laptops.

Right now you can get the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 for just $1,099 at Amazon, which is $200 off the regular price. (It's on sale for $1,199, but Amazon knocks at extra $99 off during checkout). This is for the 256GB model in silver, but we would hurry as we expect this deal to sell out fast.

The MacBook Pro M1 delivers stunning performance via Apple's silicon and more than 16 hours of battery life. Add in a sharp and bright Retina display and a comfy keyboard and you have a great Black Friday deal that will go fast.

In our MacBook Pro M1 review, we praised the sheer performance of Apple’s M1 chip, which runs circles around most Windows laptops. You also get a bright and colorful 13-inch Retina display and a comfy Magic Keyboard.

The best thing about the MacBook Pro M1 is probably its battery life. On the Tom’s Guide battery test, this Apple laptop lasted an astonishing 16 hours and 25 minutes when surfing the web. No other laptop comes close.

We also like the MacBook Pro’s fairly powerful speakers, which bring plenty of bass. And while the webcam is only 720p, Apple’s silicon helps improves the image quality, especially in low light.

We don’t love everything about this laptop. For one, the MacBook Pro 13-inch includes only two USB-C ports. And the Touch Bar doesn’t really add much value, which is likely why Apple ditched it for the newer MacBook Pro 14-inch.

But, overall, this is a fantastic discount on one of the best laptops money can buy.