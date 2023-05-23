Hurry! LG C2 OLED is $1,100 off ahead of Memorial Day

Last week, the LG C2 OLED crashed to a new all-time low price of $1,394. I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw this price, and to be honest, it hurt a little to see the sale disappear.

But rejoice! This deal has made a comeback. The LG 65-inch C2 OLED is $1,394 at Woot right now. This is a huge $1,100 discount and the lowest price I've ever seen for our best TV. I think it'll be the best Memorial Day TV sale we see this holiday.

If this deal sells out, Amazon currently offers the TV for $1,596.

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,394 @ Woot

Lowest price: The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Woot. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. By comparison, Amazon has it for $1,596.

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, despite tough competition from Samsung and Sony. It packs top-quality visuals, great gaming performance and a sleek design into a relatively affordable package.

In our LG C2 OLED review, we were seriously impressed by this TV. The C2 put out 800 nits of brightness, achieved a Delta-E score of 1.7, and covered 134.45% of the Rec 709 color gamut in our tests. This means the LG C2 is incredibly bright and produces very accurate colors. Fast motion and details looked fantastic on this TV, and there are also great viewing angles and upscaling on show.

The LG C2 OLED also delivers good audio performance thanks to its Dolby Atmos speakers and AI sound support. Serious audiophiles will probably want to pair this TV with one of the best soundbars, though.

Gaming performance on the LG C2 OLED is fantastic. We measured a low lag time of 12.9ms, there's a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. You also get access to LG's excellent Game Optimizer menu. This lets you delve into the settings like black stabilizer, latency, VRR support and HDR to get the best possible picture during gaming.

The LG C2 OLED also deserves praise for its super-sleek design. The panel itself measures just 0.1-inches thick, while the component box at the back of the TV measures 1.8-inches.

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and it's now at its lowest price ever. This is a deal I can easily recommend to just about everybody. Grab it before it's gone, and check out our Memorial Day sales coverage to stay up to date on the best sales.