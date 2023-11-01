Huge Black Friday sale on Sony headphones — 5 deals I'd buy right now

What better way to kick off the November sales season than a round up of the best early Black Friday deals on some of my favorite Sony headphones. The main event is still a few weeks out yet, but I'm already seeing some great savings on popular Sony wireless earbuds and headphones with Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart offering great Black Friday deals ahead of the main sales event later this month.

I've been testing headphones for 30 years, and several Sony headphones have received a coveted Editor's Choice award and rank among the best headphones and best wireless earbuds I've tested. Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app integration is one of the best I've used, and stacked with useful features to help you get the perfect sound for whatever you're listening to.

Each model here offers superb comfort, sound quality and value for money at the full MSRP, so you can rest assured they are even better value at these discounted prices. Keep scrolling to find the best Sony deals you can buy right now, and remember to follow our Black Friday headphones deals coverage for more outstanding early deals to shop.

Best early Black Friday deals on Sony headphones

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy

Lowest Price! The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.

Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Although superseded by the 720N (below), the Sony WH-CH710N have a softer design than many love. They offer battery life up to 35 hours and also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology. Although we haven't reviewed this particular model, they have been rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by more than 2,300 customers on Best Buy for their audio performance and active noise cancelation.

Price check: $129 @ Amazon

Sony LinkBuds: was $179 now $128 @ Amazon

Open-ear headphones may be all the rage now, but Sony's LinkBuds were one of the first I encountered that allow ambient noise to freely pass through to your ear. There's no denying that the unusual design may not be for everyone but they come stacked with useful features, including Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology to upscale low-resolution audio, as well as 360 Reality Audio support. They sync up to the Sony Headphones app on iOS and Android, and work with smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price check: $128 @ Best Buy

Best Black Friday deals on Sony headphones — what to look for in 2023

Many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, you’ll want to take the following categories into account before settling on any pair.

Design: Are you looking for in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones? Wired or wireless? Luxury or sporty? Since these are headphones that will be used for multiple occasions, you want something that suits your lifestyle. Whatever type you choose, make sure the headphones are well built, easy to carry, and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings.

Battery life: Sony's battery life has stayed pretty consistent over the years, offering some of the strongest playback times we've seen across the over-ear and earbuds sectors. Wireless over-ears typically manage around 30 hours of playback time with ANC, while wireless earbuds can last anything from 6 to 12 hours per charge (depending on the model) but offer extended playtime with their bundled charging cases.

Accessories: It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. For wired models, the manufacturer must include the aux cable, and any headphones that come with a carrying case, charging cable, user guide, and extra ear cups or tips are solid purchases.

Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now there are plenty of early Black Friday deals to help you get the best tech for less.