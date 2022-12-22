Holiday laptop sale at Razer knocks up to $500 off these gaming rigs

December is quickly coming to a close. However, there are still plenty of excellent Christmas deals you can get. Razer, for instance, is offering a killer deal on its top-rated laptops.

For a limited time, you can save up to $500 on select gaming laptops at Razer (opens in new tab). The sale includes various Blade 14 and Blade 15 configurations. Additionally, you'll get a free gift with select Blade 17 purchases. While it's too late for them to arrive in time for Christmas Eve, these are still among the best prices we've seen on these rigs. Make sure to check out our guide on this week's best Razer promo codes for more ways to save.

(opens in new tab) Razer laptops: up to $500 off @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Razer's end-of-year Christmas sale is now live. The manufacturer is taking up to $500 off select Razer Blade 14, and Blade 15 laptops. After discount, deals start at $1,924. For instance, you can get the Razer Blade 14 for $1,924 (opens in new tab). It features a 14-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

In our Razer Blade 14 review, we called this gaming laptop sleek, powerful, and expensive — making it a great machine to pick up on sale. Unlike other Razer laptops, the Blade 14 is designed for users who are looking for something more portable, as it comes in under 4 pounds.

In our tests, we found the Blade 14 is a well-designed machine that can run demanding games at high settings. That said, the keyboard isn't perfect, and it could use a few more ports, but you could say that about many portable gaming laptops.

If you're looking for more holiday deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best last minute Christmas gifts and last minute deals under $100 that arrive on time.