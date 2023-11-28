Give the gift of sleep this Christmas with these last-minute Cyber Monday deals

As a sleep writer, I spend an inordinate amount of time helping guide people towards better sleep. So, this Christmas, I can’t think of a better present than the gift of quality slumber. Thankfully, there’s some significant Cyber Monday mattress sales still kicking around, so you can give your tired loved ones a thoughtful gift and save some money in the process. But where to start?

We all know that the best mattress can help you fall (and stay) asleep, thanks to their pressure relieving comfort and plush, luxurious sleep surfaces, so I’ve included my favorite mattress to be reduced this sale reason — the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate, which is up to $800 cheaper in the Cyber Monday sales . I’ve also included a couple of budget-friendly gift options, such as the

Kickstart your Christmas shopping with these sleep products that you can guarantee won’t be re-gifted. But you’ll need to move fast, as these Cyber Monday deals could disappear at any moment. Let’s get started.

1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud Pillow: from $178 $119 for two at Tempur-Pedic

Best for: Cooling and cradling support

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud Pillow ranks highly in our best pillow guide, thanks to its cradling head support which,as it’s so pillowy soft, we think is perfectly suited to back and stomach sleepers. Just like their luxury mattresses, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud Pillow is crafted from NASA-developed cooling tech, which means you can guarantee excellent temperature regulation. For traveling, you can compress this pillow down to fit in your luggage, making it both a comfortable and practical present.

2. Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper: from $436.30 $327.20 at Birch

Best for: Eco-conscious shoppers

Gift your eco-conscious loved one the gift of an organic sleep surface this Christmas. The Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper is one of our best mattress toppers, due to its blend of organic and sustainable credentials and additional cushioning. It's crafted from natural materials, including will, which makes it cooling and breathable, and Talalay latex, which is spongier and more cushioning than regular latex. It's also hypoallergenic, which makes it a suitable gift for anyone who suffers from allergies. There's currently 25% off at Birch, which takes the price of a queen size mattress topper down to $467.80 from $623.80. But you'll have to act fast, this deal is due to end any day now.

3. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate: from $2,899 $2,499 at Stearns & Foster

Best for: Outstanding luxury

Bestow the gift of luxurious sleep on your loved one, with the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate. How luxurious? Stearns & Foster is the luxury mattress brand that the Ritz Carlton choose to adorn their hotel rooms, so you know it’s a quality sleep product. Like the best luxury mattresses , the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate has outstanding temperature regulation and customizable support, which makes it suitable for almost any type of sleeper. A mattress of this quality usually comes with a premium price tag, and it’s rare to ever see it on sale. However, right now there is up to $800 off the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate, plus you’ll get a free $300 Visa gift card. A queen mattress is currently $2,599 (was $2,999), giving you a saving of $400. But you’ll have to act fast if you want to capitalize on this discount, because this sale will end any day now. You’ll get a 90 night sleep trial, plus all mattresses come with a 10 year warranty and free white glove delivery.

4. Helix Knit Weighted Blanket: from $186.30 $139.70 at Helix

Best for: Alleviating anxiety

Helix has been one of our standout mattress brands for their big discounts this sale season, and their deals have extended to their accessories, too. Like the best weighted blankets, the Helix Knit Weighted Blanket is designed to alleviate anxiety and lull fretful sleepers into a deep, relaxing sleep. This blanket available in cream or heather grey, so will suit most bedroom settings and, like Helix's mattresses, is 25% cheaper right now. This blanket weighs 10lb, which is on the lighter side for a weighted blanket (they typically range from 5 - 30 lbs). The general recommendation is that your weighted blanket weighs 10% of your overall weight, so this would be ideal for a smaller/lighter weight person. If you require something a little more heavy duty, check out the Nectar Weighted Blanket.