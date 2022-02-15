Get this 75-inch Vizio QLED TV for just $999 ahead of Presidents' Day

Presidents Day TV sales are offering discounts on some great sets this year — and this is one of the biggest and best deals we've seen to date.

Right now, you can get a 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for just $999 at Amazon . If that wasn’t enough for you, there are other sizes on sale as well, with prices starting at $498 for the 50-inch model .

Vizio 75" M7 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

This beautiful 75-inch 4K TV offers amazing visuals without spending a fortune. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports, plus an anti-lag gaming mode and voice-control remote, the Vizio M7 Series packs a punch. It's also got both Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support built-in.

75-inch TVs make a big statement, giving the feel of a cinema screen in the comfort of your own home. You’d usually have to shell out big money for the experience, so it’s worth jumping on 75 inch TV deals like this when they pop up.

The Vizio M7 Series offers a range of impressive features. With brand-new voice search functionalities, this TV is better than ever before. While you can’t ask for the weather or the scores from the Super Bowl like you can with Alexa or Google Assistant, you can still do the important stuff — asking for shows you want, or changing the channel or volume with just your voice.

In addition, this TV can dim individual areas of backlight, increasing areas of contrast and giving a richer image. Plus, with Dolby Vision HDR and Quantum Color, everything you watch will look great.

The one thing we can knock the M-series Vizio TV for is its sound. The built-in speaker does a decent job, but pairing the TV with a soundbar makes a big difference in the audio quality. Luckily, this TV has 4 HDMI ports, so you should have plenty of space to connect one.