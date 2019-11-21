Beat Black Friday: Grab a free iPhone 11 at Verizon right now

If multiple iPhones are on your holiday shopping list, Verizon would be a good place to stop before Black Friday deals start up in earnest next week. Starting today (Nov. 21), the wireless carrier is offering a free iPhone 11 when you buy another iPhone.

Specifically, Verizon will give you a $700 credit toward that iPhone 11 which it will dole out in monthly installments over two years. You need to open a new line of service to qualify for the free iPhone offer, and you need to sign up for one of Verizon's four unlimited data plans.

For a limited time, buy an iPhone at Verizon — an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, or XS Max — and Verizon will give you a $700 credit toward a free iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data on an unlimited plan.View Deal

The offer is good whether you buy a new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max in addition to last year's iPhone XS and XS Max models.

The iPhone 11 is one of the best new Apple phones, with two rear cameras, a blazing fast A13 processor and more than 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. In our iPhone 11 review, we found that the phone is one of the best values Apple currently offers — and it's an even better value when you can pick one up for free.

Verizon is running sales on other older iPhones in the build-up to Black Friday, and no trade-in is required to enjoy the savings. You can buy an iPhone XR with 24 monthly payments of $12.49 — which is half off the regular monthly payment. Monthly payments on the iPhone 8 have been slashed to $5 a month over 24 months (down from the usual $18.74) while the iPhone 8 Plus is now $10 a month over 24 months instead of $22.91. Those discounts appear in the form of bill credits, and the sale lasts through Nov. 27.