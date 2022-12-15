Forget Pixel 7 — the Google Pixel 6a just crashed to $299

The best phones you can buy often come with an eyewatering price tag to match, but that’s why we recommend the Google Pixel 6a as a more cost-effective alternative. And this already good-value smartphone is now even more budget-friendly courtesy of a last-minute holiday deal at Amazon.

Right now, the Google Pixel 6a (5G/128GB) is on sale for $299 at Amazon. That's a saving of $150 compared to its standard retail price of $449, it's also the cheapest price we've ever spotted for this already affordable smartphone. This is most definitely one of the best Google Pixel 6a deals you can score right now.

The Google Pixel 6a is the best cheap phone you can buy, and we said that when it cost $449. Now on sale for $299 it's an amazing deal on a surprisingly powerful smartphone. The Pixel 6a packs solid performance courtesy of Google's own Tensor Chip, two excellent cameras and a bright 6.1-inch OLED display. At this price point, it's almost impossible to beat.

We rank the Google Pixel 6a as the best cheap phone you can buy, and that was when the device cost $449. At just $299 it’s an even more affordable pick. It’s especially good value when you consider that the new flagship Google Pixel 7 has an MSRP of $499, which makes picking between the two easier if you’re looking primarily at value as the main decider.

Right now the Pixel 7 is on sale for $499 Amazon and other retailers, which is $100 off. But it's hard to beat $299 for the Pixel 6a, which is still $200 less than the Pixel 7's discounted price.

In our Google Pixel 6a review, we said, "Get the Pixel 6a if you want to spend less than $500 on a phone but still want top-notch photos." We did note the Samsung Galaxy A53 offers stronger battery life, and the iPhone SE is still the low-cost performance champ, but we concluded that the "Google Pixel 6a is the total package" combining all the most essential bits into one (relatively) cheap package.

In terms of design, the Pixel 6a doesn’t stray from the template set by its sibling, the Google Pixel 6. However, it’s constructed with noticeably cheaper materials, which gives it a somewhat budget feeling. But there’s still plenty to love about the Pixel 6a including its 6.1-inch OLED display which is perfect for gaming and streaming. Plus, its impressive Tensor chip brings some useful features such as Magic Eraser, which is ideal for cleaning up your photographs.

Speaking of photography, that’s where the Pixel range has always shined brightest, and the Pixel 6a is no exception. It packs two powerful cameras, a 12.2MP main shooter and a second 12MP ultra-wide camera. In our testing, we found that the Pixel 6a consistently delivered better photos that its closest Android rival, the Galaxy A53.

Perhaps the biggest weak spot for the Google Pixel 6a is its relatively poor battery life. In our testing, the phone lasted for an average of 6 hours and 29 minutes, which is far from ideal. That’s likely not even enough battery life to get you through an entire working day. We recommend keeping one of the best portable chargers close by for when you need some extra juice.

We’re expecting a Google Pixel 7a in the new year, which could dethrone the Pixel 6a as the best budget-friendly phone on the market. However, it almost certainly won’t retail for just $299, and Google has promised it will continue to support the Pixel 6a with security updates for at least five years. Overall the Pixel 6a is a great pick for anybody looking for a long-term smartphone that won’t sting your wallet, and at $299 it’s never been cheaper.