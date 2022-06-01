This Garmin running watch is an excellent Father's Day gift — and it's on sale now

Father's Day will be here before you know it. If you're still looking for the right gift, Amazon has a sale on one of the best running watches we've tested.

Right now you can get the Garmin Forerunner 55 on sale for $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $30 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this watch. It's also one of the best Garmin deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Whether dad is a new runner or a seasoned vet, the Forerunner 55 is an excellent watch and an even bigger bargain. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review (opens in new tab), we liked that the Editor's Choice watch offers advanced training tools, like Garmin's PacePro technology, which gives you gentle speed and cadence alerts on the run. There are also suggested recovery times and workouts, based on your training history, fitness levels, and recovery.

The Forerunner 55 is great for new to intermediate runners. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we loved how Garmin added advanced training tools to its entry-level running watch. One such feature is called PacePro technology. It gives you gentle speed and cadence alerts while you're on your run. It's great if you want to run at an even pace as it reminds you to run at your predetermined rates. (This is especially helpful if you're the type of runner who starts off too fast and loses steam by the final mile).

There are also suggested recovery times and workouts, based on your training history and fitness level. Again, these are features typically reserved for pricier models.

That said, a few features that Garmin did leave out include music storage, mobile payments, and support for third-party apps. However, if you just want a solid watch for training and running, you probably won't miss the lack of these add-ons.

In our test runs, the Forerunner 55 was able to lock onto a GPS signal in less than five seconds. This is a vast improvement when compared to our test of the Forerunner 45, which took anywhere between 15-30 seconds to do the same.

In addition to running, the Forerunner 55 also tracks pool swimming, HIIT, pilates, and breathwork. Selections like yoga that used to require an app to add now come standard, along with elliptical, stair stepper, treadmill, biking, and of course running.

Looking for more gift ideas? Make sure to follow our coverage of the best Amazon deals for more discounts this month.