Dyson Black Friday sales — 7 deals I’d buy right now

When it comes to Black Friday deals , it’s all too easy to scroll endlessly through the sales. And while there’s some great discounts to be had across TVs, laptops and headphones, there are certain brands which drum up excitement when they grace the sales. One such brand to make this list is Dyson.

In all my years of testing, Dyson is one of the few brands to deliver a consistent performance. It’s renowned for its quality designs across vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair care products. But, it’s also known to be a premium brand, with premium prices. So when its name pops up in the sales, it’s an enticing offer to say the least. These deals are by no means easy to find, but they do exist. To help you out, I’ve taken the time to find some of the best Dyson Black Friday deals you can get right now. So you can get that same great product, for an affordable price.

Top 7 Dyson Black Friday deals

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

While it’s not the latest model from Dyson, the V11 is still both a reliable and advanced vacuum cleaner. It stands out for its LCD display, which shows you the current power setting (eco, medium or boost) as well as counts down the battery life while in use. It provides 60 minutes of runtime, and will adjust its power based on the surface of your floors. There’s plenty of accessories too, including a crevice, combination and hair screw tool.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

If you find your vacuum canister fills up all too quickly, then this is the deal to get. The Outsize features a 150% larger canister, amounting to 0.5 gallons. The head itself is 25% wider than other models too, so you can cover your floors quickly, without having to worry about emptying the dustbin so often. It features the same LCD display and features as mentioned for the V11. But its bigger size makes it the better choice for larger homes.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit to the top of the appliance for easy storage.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

If you want an air purifier that can do a little more, the HP07 also functions as a heater and a cooling fan in one. In fact, it ranked as one of the best space heaters we tested for its effective and even heat distribution. It comes with similar settings to those of the TP10, but it also features backward airflow mode, should you want to purify without cooling, and smart connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your smartphone. Read our full Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 review .

Dyson Zone noise-canceling headphones: was $699 now $507 @ Amazon

The Dyson Zone headphones were only released earlier this year, so it’s surprising to see them so discounted. In fact, $507 is the cheapest these headphones have ever been, so if you’ve always wanted a pair, now’s your chance. They standout for featuring a clip-on visor which acts as a mini air purifier during travel. Referring to our Dyson Zone review , these headphones offer good sound quality and an ideal solution if you live in a heavily polluted area.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

At $100 off, this is an attractive discount on Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer. Renowned for its unusual design, this hair dryer features 3 speed settings and 4 heat settings to suit different circumstances, such as fast-drying, diffusing or setting a style. Plus, it measures the air and regulates its temperature as it dries to avoid heat damage. It comes with one Styling Concentrator attachment, which fits magnetically.

Dyson Refurbished Corrale Hair Straightener: was $499 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is difficult to find on sale, but you can get it refurbished for just $219 at Best Buy. These straighteners stand out for their cordless design, meaning you can straighten where you like once they’re charged. They can last for up to 30 minutes before needing to be recharged via the magnetic charger or dock. Three heat settings are available to suit different hair types, and an OLED screen displays the battery life, selected temperature and when it’s being charged. An auto shut-off kicks in after 10 minutes of non-use to give peace of mind too.