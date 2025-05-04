I love my Dyson vacuum cleaner, but these are 5 things I wish I'd known before buying

When it comes to having one of the best vacuum cleaners, Dyson is a top-notch brand that often comes to mind.

And since I've tested (and own) my fair share of Dyson vacuum cleaners, I've always been impressed by its unrivalled suction power, advanced filtration, eye-catching design, and innovative features.

But with countless new models or upgraded specs on the market, it can be tempting to just opt for the latest version, and be done with it.

However, I soon discovered that not all Dysons are created equal. And while I would never trade in my trusted Dyson vacuums (for now), there are some things I wish I had known before buying.

From tailoring to your floor types and what's suitable to your home layout, to what specific features/tools you need, these can make all the difference, and offer more value, all of which I didn't even consider before buying!

So, before you rush out to grab a sought-after Dyson, these are the things I wish I'd known before buying.

1. Match the right model to your floor types

It’s all well and good buying a powerful cordless vacuum, but will it be ideal for your floor types? One thing I didn’t realize is the importance of matching a model with your specific floors and cleaning needs.



Do you have hard flooring or carpets only? Or do you have a mixture of both? And if, like me, you have mainly hard floors, dealing with dusty floors is a common issue. I needed something that could tackle this problem fast.

My Dyson V15s Detect Submarine has been a lifesaver — the brand's first wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Not only does it come with a fluffy optic cleaner head with a handy laser detection to reveal hidden dust particles on hard floors, but it comes with the additional, wet/dry attachment head.

This motorized wet roller head quickly sucks up liquids, debris and removes stains, saving me the effort of filling up a soapy bucket and doing the manual labor.

Similarly, if you have shedding pets around home, you’ll need a Dyson suited to removing deeply-ingrained hair in carpets such as the Dyson V15 Detect or latest Dyson Gen5Detect.

In fact, during our tests, the Gen5Detect scored an impressive 100% for pet hair removal.

2. Consider your home layout space

Another thing I hadn’t even considered was the layout of my home, and how easy it would be to get around with a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

One of the first Dysons I bought was a corded Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum. And while it did a grand job of removing dirt and dust on my floors, there was only one problem — it weighed a ton to push around and carry.

What’s more, I had carpeted stairs to tackle, making it a back-breaking task to go up and down the stairs with ease.

When I did eventually swap it out for a more slimline, lightweight, cordless cleaner, it made a huge difference.

So if you have plenty of stairs or floors to tackle, nothing quite beats the maneuverability of a cordless vacuum cleaner.

However, if you’re undecided, check out our handy guide on are cordless vacuum cleaners worth it? Here are the pros and cons.

3. Trigger vs button operation

There’s one user gripe that tends to fall into two camps — the trigger operation vs on/off button. Again, this is something to consider depending on your preference, space and what will make your cleaning tasks more user-friendly.

Typically, the corded Dyson vacuums have a standard on/off button that allows you the freedom to continuously clean. On the other hand, cordless models have a trigger operation on its handle.

Essentially, this means that you’ll literally need to keep your finger down on the trigger the whole time, whilst cleaning up your home.

If you’re doing short bursts of daily cleaning, this might not be so noticeable. But consider if you’ll be comfortable doing heavy-duty cleaning, or tackling awkward spaces for a long period.

For instance, when I cleaned my grimy car with the rather impressive Dyson Car + Boat handheld vacuum cleaner, one caveat was getting into the angles or crevices after 35 minutes of solid cleaning.

4. Think about what features you'll actually use

Dyson might be popular for its innovative features and handy attachments, but how many of those will you actually use? While it’s great to have the latest tech at your fingertips, it’s pointless if you really don't need it.

So if you have carpets, you probably won’t benefit from the “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hard floors. Nor would you need to bother with the wet/dry attachment if you don’t need to wash floors.

Additionally, you’ll need to consider adequate storage and value for money in the long-term.

5. Stick to your budget

Now we all know that Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners are on the expensive side, with prices starting from $200 right up to $999. So it’s important to choose a Dyson cleaner reasonable for your budget also.

Plus, the more expensive the model is, doesn't necessarily mean that it will be better for your home or cleaning needs.

That's why it's important to know exactly what spec you want for your home, needs and of course, budget — and stick to it!