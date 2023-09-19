Don't wait for Prime Day — this 34-inch Dell curved gaming monitor is $150 off right now

The October Prime Day event is bound to bring in a multitude of deals. If you can't wait till then, I've spotted a killer deal on a 34-inch gaming monitor.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for just $349.99 at Dell. That's $150 off and the cheapest price I've seen for this display. (For comparison, it sold for $389 earlier this summer).

Dell 34" Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $349 @ Dell

Lowest price! When it comes to productivity, nothing beats an ultrawide monitor. This Dell 34-inch curved ultrawide, model S3422DWG, is on sale for $349. It's a solid deal overall for a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also has an 1800R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $429 @ Walmart

While Tom's Guide hasn’t reviewed the Dell S3422DWG, the company is known for making some of the best gaming monitors and best curved monitors we've tested. The S3422DWG also boasts a respectable spec sheet that includes a 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution with a curved screen, 2ms response time, and 144Hz refresh rate.

You also get ultra-thin bezels, HDR support, HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity, and ambient downlight, which provides ambient and desktop illumination ideal for those night gaming sessions.

As a heads up, Amazon offers the same price, and while I would normally hesitate making a big purchase just before a major shopping event, I don't foresee the Dell S3422DWG getting significantly cheaper in the coming weeks.