Don't wait! Apple Watch Series 8 just dropped by $100 in this early Black Friday deal

The Apple Watch Series 8 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches out there and ticks the boxes for advanced health and fitness tracking, safety features and cycle and sleep tracking. You can now grab the model for $100 less with an early Black Friday deal.

At the time of writing, the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS/41mm) has dropped to $299 @ Amazon for a limited time, saving you a cool $100 off the $399 price tag. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this model and one of the best Apple Watch deals around.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

It's not the latest Apple Watch, but it's well worth the investment. The Apple Watch 8 offers intelligent health and fitness tracking, a skin temperature sensor, crash detection and a better workout interface. Enjoy longer battery life in low power mode and advanced sleep and cycle tracking. Save $100 right now before Black Friday.

Although the Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest release, the two watches are pretty similar, so it's a great time to save on the older watch during early Black Friday sales.

The Series 8 doesn't have the S9 processor or the double-tap gesture, so what are you getting for your money? It's easy to recommend the smartwatch as there are a wealth of advanced features to enjoy. Looks-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 appears pretty much the same as the Series 9 and both watches can run watchOS 10, which has several brilliant features for cycling and running enthusiasts.

There are plenty of other talking points, including up to 18 hours of battery life, fitness and sleep tracking and always-on display. If you're on the go, Apple Watch low power mode switches off features and extends battery life to around 36 hours depending on how you use your watch.

You can also benefit from a temperature sensor which provides deeper insights into women's health, as well as blood oxygen monitoring, ECG app readings and notifications for an irregular heart rhythm. Sleep staging also feeds back on how much time you spend in various cycles of sleep. Then there's Crash Detection, emergency SOS and improved durability to sweeten the deal.

We've been impressed with how good this smartwatch looks while wearing it, and the model pulled in an impressive 5-star review during Tom's Guide testing.

If the Apple Watch Series 8 isn't for you, we've rounded up these Apple Watch Black Friday deals to keep you updated as new deals drop.