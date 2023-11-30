Cyber Week deal takes 20% off one of our favorite organic mattresses

We're still weeks away from the first 4th of July mattress sales, but if you need a new mattress asap — one manufacturer featured in our best organic mattress guide is offering a killer sale.

For a limited time, Avocado is taking 20% off its new box top mattress via coupon code "FUTURE10". After discount, the twin costs $2,079 (was $2,310), whereas the queen costs $2,638 (was $2,932). It's one of the best Avocado Mattress discount codes we've seen from Avocado.

Avocado Plush Box Top: 20% off box top mattress @ Avocado

Organic mattress maker Avocado is knocking 20% off its Avocado Green Plush Box Top Mattress via coupon code "FUTURE10". In our Avocado Green Mattress review, we said it's great for back sleepers and/or heavier sleepers (including co-sleepers) seeking a hybrid organic mattress who prioritize eco-friendliness and quality materials. The newer plush top mattress is ideal for side sleepers as it adds extra pressure relief. After discount, the twin costs $2,079 (was $2,310), whereas the queen costs $2,638 (was $2,932). Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Avocado Luxury Mattress Ultra Plush: 20% off box top mattress @ Avocado

Avocado is knocking 20% off its Luxury Organic Mattress via coupon code "FUTURE10". It features 17 premium layers of organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton, combined with up to 2,581 individually encased coils arranged in seven ergonomic zones. After discount, the twin XL costs $3,758 (was $4,699), whereas the queen costs $4,638 (was $5,799). Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

The Avocado Green Mattress is the brand's flagship model and includes laters of wool, latex and springs to deliver a cool, supportive sleep surface. In our Avocado Green review, we were very impressed with this model, and would recommend it especially to back or stomach sleepers, due to its firmer feel.

Shoppers now have the option to get the mattress with a plush box top, which is great for side sleepers and adds extra pressure relief. Make sure to use coupon code "FUTURE10" to get your discount.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Avocado Luxury Mattress Ultra Plush. It features 17 premium layers of organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp, and cotton, combined with up to 2,581 individually encased coils arranged in seven ergonomic zones. After discount, the twin XL costs $3,758 (was $4,699), whereas the queen costs $4,638 (was $5,799).

Still looking for more deals? Keep an eye on our general mattress sales coverage and Avocado mattress sales page to get the latest and best deals.