Black Friday Garmin watch deals — the sales to expect in 2021

Looking for the best Black Friday Garmin deals? While the holidays might still be a little way off, November is only a few weeks away and all the Black Friday deals will be rolling in before you know it. If you've been holding off upgrading your running watch or fitness tracker, now might be a good time to shop, as some of the most popular Garmin watches are expected to be discounted.

Unlike most of the best smartwatches, Garmin watches are specifically aimed at people with an active life. So, if you’re a runner, triathlete, golfer, or cyclist then you should definitely consider shopping the Black Friday Garmin sales and investing in a piece of kit that'll help you to up your game. That said, they’re also ideal for people who’re just trying to get more active and exercise more.

All Garmin's connect to the Garmin Connect app, which gives you insights into your training. Some watches will also give you the option to download Garmin coaching plans, which help you train for a specific event or goal.

Early Black Friday Garmin watch deals

Can't wait for Black Friday? We've hand-picked some of the best Black Friday Garmin watch deals to shop right now:

Garmin Forerunner 45S: was $199 now $185 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 45S is currently on sale, having been replaced by the Garmin Forerunner 55. It's still a brilliant running watch — it's got in-built GPS, Garmin coach support, and smart notifications. It also comes in a smaller size, built for more petite wrists.

Garmin Forerunner 35: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 35 is another older version of the Garmin Forerunner 55, but again, it's still a great entry-level running watch. It'll tell you everything you need to know — your pace, distance, calories, and heart rate tracking. It's also got built-in GPS, to help you accurately track your training.

Garmin Vivosmart 4: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon

The Vivosmart 4 is a sleek fitness tracker that looks great and is good for tracking your steps, calories-burned and sleep data. It's not the best choice for runners, but if you're looking for an affordable fitness tracker, it's one worth shopping.

Black Friday Garmin watch deals — what to expect

Last year saw big discounts on the Garmin Forerunner 245, which is Garmin's mid-range running watch, with a bright display, good battery life, and onboard music storage. When it comes to running watches, there were also sales on the Garmin Fenix 6 range, which is Garmin's top-of-the-line watch, with long battery life and plenty of features for outdoor adventures.

This year, we'd expect some of Garmin's most popular smartwatches to drop in the Black Friday sales — lookout for the Garmin Venu, which is a stylish smartwatch on a par with the Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa 3. The Garmin Lily is also worth investing in if you're looking for a fitness tracker that doesn't look like a fitness tracker — in fact, it's one of the nicest-looking Garmin's on the market.

Will Garmin have a Black Friday sale?

While we can't be sure yet, in previous years, Garmin has had its own Black Friday sale across its website. Black Friday Garmin deals are particularly popular because a Garmin makes a great holiday gift for friends and family alike. Snatch them up while they're on sale!