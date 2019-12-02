The best iPhone Cyber Monday deals: iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and more

Don't fret if the holiday weekend came and went without you snapping up a new iPhone. Cyber Monday is upon us, and with all the Cyber Monday deals floating around, you're bound to find a way to save on one of Apple's smartphones, either as a gift for someone else or just a new iPhone for yourself.

Some iPhone-related deals have already emerged, many of which are holdovers from post-Thanksgiving sales. But that's not to say you can't enjoy substantial savings on iPhones, even on newer models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The newer the iPhone model, the more likely you'll have to turn to a wireless carrier, who will offer a discount in the form of credits to your monthly bill spread out over a set period of time. (The standard length for these deals is 24 months, though some carriers like AT&T have 30-month agreements.) Those deals typically involve BOGO offers, in which you buy one iPhone and get a second model free (via bill credits). In other instances, you can lower the cost of your iPhone 11 by trading in your current iPhone.

In fact, the best iPhone deal we've spotted so far involves a trade-in at Verizon. The carrier will give you a $400 prepaid Mastercard when you buy an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max and switch to a Verizon wireless plan. Trade in an eligible phone — Verizon lists 34 different models — and you can get up to another $400 in monthly bill credits over 24 months. Potentially, that's a savings of $800. You can see why we're hoping that deal sticks around through Cyber Monday.

Even if it doesn't, though, we're expecting plenty of other discounts on iPhones both new and old. Here are the best iPhone Cyber Monday deals we've spotted so far.

The best iPhone Cyber Monday deals right now

iPhone 11: Up to $800 in credits w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon has the iPhone 11 for $699. Switch to a Verizon Unlimited plan and type in the provided coupon code to get a $400 prepaid MasterCard. But if you trade-in an eligible phone, you can get up to another $400 in credits if you open a new line; existing customers get up to a $300 credit.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: was $999 now $499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy continues to offer a compelling deal on the iPhon 11 Pro, though you'll need to trade in an eligible model and activate your new iPhone with either AT&T or Verizon to claim it. Still, meet those conditions and you've cut the cost of Apple's new iPhone by half. You'll find the same deal on the iPhone 11, too.View Deal

Free iPhone 11 @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile will cover the cost of the $699 iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data and trade in your current iPhone. (You'll need to trade in an iPhone 7 or later to get the iPhone 11 for free; the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus will get you a $500 discount, which is still nothing to sneeze out.) You'll receive credit for the iPhone 11 spread out over 24 months. If you'd prefer an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, T-Mobile will give you $700 in credit toward those two more expensive phones.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: Save $700 @ AT&T

AT&T will provide $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to bring over your current phone number and open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. No number to port in? Then AT&T will give you a $500 discount so long as you open that new line of data. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also eligible for $700 in savings.

View Deal

Free iPhone 11 @ Sprint

Sign an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and trade-in an eligible phone, and Sprint will cover the cost of your iPhone 11. (Credits will be spread out over 18 months.) To qualify, you also need to open a new line of data on an unlimited plan.

View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Get a $300 eGift card @ Walmart

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the phone to get if you demand the very best iPhone available, but at $1,099 the phone doesn't come cheaply. Walmart can reduce some of the cost by offering a $300 eGift card when you upgrade to an iPhone 11 Pro Max on AT&T or Verizon. This offer is currently limited to the 512GB model.View Deal

iPhone 6s: Was $149 now $49 at Cricket

Carriers are trying to top each other with the lowest price possible on the iPhone 6s, and right now Cricket looks like it won that contest by lowering the price to $49. To qualify, you'll need to bring a phone number over to the discount carrier and sign up for its $60-a-month unlimited plan.View Deal

Free iPhone XR @ AT&T

Forget about trade-ins. To get a free iPhone XR, all AT&T wants is for you to buy the $599 phone on a qualifying installment plan with unlimited data. You'll get credits for the phone spread out over 30 months.View Deal

iPhone XR: Was $599 now $499 @ Boost

You'll find a lot of discounts on iPhone models at Boost, mostly in the $100 off range. The iPhone XR discount is pretty compelling, as it means you'll pay less than $500 for your new phone, and you're not bound by any contract.View Deal

iPhone 7: Was $399, now $149 @ Metro by T-Mobile

Most iPhones at Metro by T-Mobile are getting a $100 discount, but you can save big on an older phone. The iPhone 7 is $250 offer, providing you bring your own phone number to Metro.View Deal

Free iPhone 8 @ T-Mobile

If you've been holding on to an older iPhone like the iPhone SE, iPhone 5 or 5s or any iPhone 6 or 6s model, you can upgrade to the iPhone 8 at T-Mobile for no cost. You'll buy the phone, but receive up to $450 in credits to apply to either the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 or 5.5-inch iPhon 8 Plus.View Deal

Cyber Monday iPhone 11 deals

First, the bad news: you're unlikely to see straight price cuts on the iPhone 11 from retailers on Cyber Mondays. But that's not to say that there aren't deals to be had — just expect them to depend on whether you have an old phone to trade-in or if you're willing to sign up for wireless service for the next two years or so. Some retailers have also dangled gift cards, offering a discount of sorts on Apple's newest iPhone.

The iPhone 11 is probably the best iPhone for most people, given that it features a $699 price tag (before any Cyber Monday discounts) without making too many compromises from the more powerful iPhone 11 Pro models. While it doesn't have the telephoto lens found on those phones or the OLED screen, this 6.1-inch iPhone does run on the same A13 Bionic processor and it lasted more than 11 hours on our battery test.

Cyber Monday iPhone 11 Pro deals

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best phone currently available, and the iPhone 11 Pro offers many of the same features (save for the Max version's impressive battery life) only in a more compact device. Either phone would be a fine upgrade from your current model, though at prices of $999 and $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro, Apple's smartphones can be pretty pricey without a discount.

Fortunately, if Black Friday was any indication, we should see some Cyber Monday deals on the iPhone 11 Pro models, though like the iPhone 11, they'll mostly be in the form of bill credits thanks to rebates or other discounts that tie you in to a carrier.

Cyber Monday iPhone XR deals

Last year's entry-level iPhone now sports aa more attractive price of $599, and many carriers and retailers are taking that a step further by knocking up to $100 off the cost of this 6.1-inch iPhone.

It sports just a single rear lens — the iPhone 11 now has two rear shooters — and it runs on last year's processor, but the iPhone XR remains a top performing phone and quite appealing to bargain hunters, especially if price cuts of $100 or more continue through Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday iPhone XS and XS Max deals

The iPhone XS and XS Max are the predecessors to the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, with the same screen sizes but last year's A12 Bionic processor and just two rear cameras. For Cyber Monday, expect discounts in line with the iPhone XR — $100 or so knocked off the already discounted price — but some carriers will let you apply the credits from a trade-in to purchase a new iPhone XS or XS Max if you'd prefer not pay up for an 11 Pro model.

Cyber Monday iPhone 8 deals

As the oldest iPhone still available from Apple, the iPhone 8 is subject to some of the more appealing discounts this holiday shopping season. We've seen T-Mobile offer the iPhone 8 for free when you trade-in an older phone, while Sprint cut the monthly payment to less than $10 when you lease the iPhone 8 for 18 months.

There are newer iPhones, obviously, but the iPhone 8 remains a capable smartphone that still makes the most of iOS 13. Its 4.7-inch screen will appeal to fans of small phones, and if you want dual cameras, you can upgrade to the slightly larger iPhone 8 Plus.