Best Buy Memorial Day sales 2022

The first Memorial Day sales of the 2022 season are slowing starting to appear. Although we've yet to see official Best Buy Memorial Day sales — the big-box retailer is offering plenty of early deals you can take advantage of today.

Best Buy Memorial Day sales are particularly known for discounting 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, and Apple devices. So we're getting ready for the holiday by listing the best early deals you can buy now. This year, we're being especially critical of the deals we list. With inflation causing U.S. households to curb their spending, we're looking for the best values on devices we recommend, own, or have tested in-house.

Remember, Memorial Day itself is May 30. But here are the top Best Buy Memorial Day sales you can shop now.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $89 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets. It's one of our favorite Best Buy Memorial Day sales you can shop now.

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need at an absurdly low price: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps.

Samsung 50" Crystal 4K TV: was $569 now $429 @ Best Buy

The AU8000 is part of Samsung's new 2021 line of Crystal TVs. These TVs are more affordable than Samsung's premium QLEDs, but offer the same rich selection of features. They include a 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen platform.

TCL 65" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $100 on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. We found this TV to be an excellent pick for anyone who wants good quality on a budget. It delivers solid, quantum-dot 4K picture quality and Google's smart TV software at an unbeatable price. This model features a bright and vibrant 55-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $799, which is the cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen.

Laptops

Chromebook sale: from $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a mega sale on Chromebooks. The retailer has slashed prices as low as $99, which is a price normally reserved for major holidays. The sale includes Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and more.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $379 @ Best Buy

The original Lenovo Chromebook Duet earned a spot on our list of best Chromebooks. While we've yet to test the Duet 5, on paper this Chromebook appears to be a worthy successor. It features a detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand, 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.

HP 14" 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

This HP laptop is a 2-in-1 Chromebook. Suitable as a Web-based machine, it features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD, Celeron N6000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of memory.