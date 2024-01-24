At 54% off, this Samsung soundbar I use at home and is an absolute must-buy

Apart from being one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy right now, Samsung's HW-Q990C Q-Series flagship is the soundbar I use at home, so I can personally attest to its excellent spatial audio and thunderous bass.

As Samsung's flagship soundbar of last year (2024 models have yet to be announced), the Q-Series Q990C is a top-tier, no-fuss offering for those seeking Dolby Atmos audio in their homes. Because of this, it likely won't surprise you to learn that it launched at the eye-watering RRP of AU$2,099.

But don't fret — Samsung's HW-Q990C has received an absolutely mammoth discount thanks to Appliance Central's eBay store, which has slashed a whopping AU$1,039 from the RRP. On top of this, you can take a further AU$100 off that discounted price by using the coupon code SAVJAN24 at checkout.

That's a total saving of AU$1,139, bringing the HW-Q990C's price down to just AU$960 — easily the lowest price we've seen on this flagship model to date!

Samsung HW-Q990C Q-Series soundbar | AU$2,099 AU$960 with coupon code at Appliances Online's eBay store (save AU$1,139) Want to score Samsung's top Dolby Atmos soundbar at its lowest price ever? You can do just that, thanks to this incredible deal from Appliances Online's eBay store, which lets you pick up the flagship HW-Q990C Q-Series soundbar for only AU$960 — that's an enormous AU$1,139 off the RRP! To get the full discount, simply use the code SAVJAN24 at checkout.

Boasting an epic 11.1.4 channel configuration, this surround setup offers wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X functionality when used with select Samsung televisions, making it easier than ever to experience theatre-quality audio in the comfort of your living room.

Additionally, Q-Symphony technology will allow the HW-Q990C to perfectly sync up with the speakers on select Samsung televisions, giving you an even fuller audio experience.

Apart from the soundbar itself, Samsung's HW-Q990C also includes two wireless rear speakers, each with upfiring capabilities for convincing overhead audio effects, and a wireless subwoofer for rumbling LFE.

So if that all sounds like something you want for your home theatre, you may want to take advantage of this amazing deal while it's still available.