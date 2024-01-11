America's best cooling mattress drops to just $839 in huge flash sale

If you find yourself feeling overheating in bed or you suffer from night sweats, a bed with cooling technology will be the best mattress for you. Luckily, Brooklyn Bedding’s Martin Luther King Day sale has reduced the brand's top-rated cooling mattresses to a price that’s Black Friday cheap. Currently, you can save up to $1,200 on the Aurora Luxe Cooling at Brooklyn Bedding , with a queen size reduced to $1,585.50 (was $2,265).

The Aurora Luxe earned the top spot on our best cooling mattress guide thanks to its different firmness options, the one-size-fits-all-sleepers comfort and support, and (of course) its advanced cooling technology. When we tried this bed out for our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review , our testers stayed cool and dry. However, there is some strong but temporary off-gassing, and couples should be aware of some minor motion transfer.

You'll get a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and 10-year warranty with the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress. While these benefits aren’t as generous as the ones offered by the brand's subsidiary Bear Mattress, they're still decent. This 30% off deal isn’t an evergreen offer from Brooklyn Bedding, so we suggest you take advantage if you’re in the market for a luxury cooling mattress and don't want to wait to see what Presidents' Day mattress sales arrive this year.

Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress by Brooklyn Bedding

Was: from $1,199

Now: from $839 at Brooklyn Bedding

Saving: Up to $1,200 Summary: The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is a well-made cooling mattress that punches far above its reasonable price tag. Our testers found that it sleeps cool all night long, with little to no heat building up in the mattress when two people were sharing. There is some slight motion transfer that might annoy the most restless of sleepers, but we don't feel it was at a significant enough level to be a problem for most sleepers. This top-rated hybrid mattress uses a mix of cooling-infused foam and coils to boost breathability and airflow, with a GlacioTex Cooling Cover keeping the bed cool to the touch. You can buy the Aurora Luxe in Soft, Medium or Firm, depending on your body type and sleeping position, and you'll have 120 nights to trial it at home and make sure it's the right cooling bed for you. Price history: We normally see discounts of around 20-25% on the Aurora Luxe, so this new 30% saving is slightly higher and therefore a great time to buy this top-rated cooling bed. We my see another price drop closer to Presidents' Day, but there are no guarantees that any future sales will hit 30% off so we'd recommend buying now if you're keen on the Aurora Luxe for hot sleepers. Benefits: 120-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

What are cooling mattresses?

A cooling mattress is a bed specifically designed to keep hot sleepers cool and dry using materials that control temperature. Mattress material can control the temperature through airflow systems (such as springs, fabric with air channels) or perforated foam), breathable and cool-touch fabrics, gel infusions, and smart tech.

While a lot of mattresses do have cooling features — such as organic, breathable materials — this doesn’t mean they are technically designed for cooling. Cooling mattresses, on the other hand, are purposely designed to prevent you overheating at night, which can raise the price.

Do cooling mattresses reduce overheating?

We've tested a number of cooling mattresses over the years, and we've discovered that some cooling methods are more effective than others. In our opinion, foam infused with gel, copper, graphite, or charcoal, doesn't stand up against heat waves or hot flashes.

On the other hand, we find that cool-to-the-touch fabrics such as GlacioTex and Phase Change Material are great at lowering the temperature, as are air-circulating layers of coils or springs.