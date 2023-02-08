Amazon Echo Show sale slices more than 50% off the latest models

Significant savings on Amazon’s own products are a staple of any major sales event, and we are expecting to see plenty of discounts on popular Echo devices during the upcoming Presidents Day sales .

But you don’t need to wait until then to start shopping, because the retailing giant has just reduced multiple models of the Echo Show smart display. The Echo Show is one of Amazon’s top-selling products every year, and the chance to score one of the latest models without having to pay full price is always appreciated.

This ongoing sale has discounts on multiple models including the flagship Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and the ultra-swanky Echo Show 15 — which includes a 15.6-inch FHD and a separate remote control. There’s also an Echo Show designed specifically for kids on offer right now, as well as the older Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for anybody looking for a smart speaker that is a little easier on the wallet.

This certainly won’t be the only time in 2023 that Amazon slashes the price of its Echo Show devices, but it’s the first time this year we’ve seen a sale of this size and quality. So, if you want to make your home a little smarter, head over to Amazon and pick up a reduced Echo Show device without delay. Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon Presidents' Day sales and Amazon promo codes.

Best Amazon Echo Show deals right now

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): was $129 now $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is the newest device in the Echo Show range, and it sports all the features you'd expect, plus a few smart upgrades. These include an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $84 now $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a whole load of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. It's almost half-off ahead of Amazon's Presidents Day sales.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids: was $94 now $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2nd-Gen Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids edition does everything the Echo Show 5 does, but with extensive options for parental controls. You also get a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, which can be used to enjoy kid-friendly books, games, videos and apps. And the device comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, which means Amazon will replace it if it breaks.