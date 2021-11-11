Act fast! This Black Friday deal just slashed $290 off the Apple Watch 5

Black Friday deals are shaping up to be impressive this year, with the biggest e-tailers already putting some of the best smartwatches on sale for ridiculous prices. So if you're on the lookout for big wearable savings, look no further.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 (Stainless Steel) on sale for $459 . This deal saves you a hefty $290 on a GPS/Cellular 44mm model, making it the biggest price drop we've seen since Prime Day sales. It's also one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Unfortunately, the offer only applies to the Gold Stainless Steel model and other color options appear unavailable altogether. So hurry while the deal is still active.

Apple Watch 5 (Stainless Steel): was $749 now $459 @ Amazon Apple Watch 5 (Stainless Steel): was $749 now $459 @ Amazon

This deal saves you a whole $290. This particular model features built-in cellular and GPS, meaning you can receive calls, send texts independently from your phone. And thanks to the Always-On Retina display, your watch face will be visible at all times.

Despite being over two years old, the Apple Watch Series 5 is a solid choice for those looking to get an Apple wearable, even with the more recently introduced Apple Watch Series 7.

Compared to other industry-leading smartwatches on the market, the affordable Series 5 is still a worthy competitor to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, FitBit Sense and more.

In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, we were more than impressed with its bright always-on Retina display, its sleek aesthetic, and the useful ECG app, which allows you to measure your heart rhythm on the go.

This particular 44mm Gold Stainless Steel model sports built-in cellular and GPS, which means that you'll be able to receive calls and send messages without being tied down by your smartphone. This wearable will also arrive at your doorstep with an included Stone Sport Band, a charging cable and a power adapter.

And although the Apple Watch Series 5's 18 hours of battery life has some room for improvement, it's still more than enough for you to take advantage of its sleep tracking features by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during your day.

Overall, this big of a discount on the Apple Watch is fairly uncommon, so make sure to act fast while stock lasts. And if you wanted to check out more options on Apple's other products, take a look at our Apple Black Friday deals page.