Act fast! The iPad Air just crashed to $539

The iPad Air is one of the best tablets around, and it's the iPad we recommend as being the best for most people.

For a limited time, you can get the 2020 iPad Air for $539 on Amazon. While its not the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet, it's still a nice discount of $60 off, making it one of the best iPad deals we've seen in a while.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, you get iPad Pro-like versatility. You can get the Green iPad Air for $539, while other colors offer a smaller discount.

The iPad Air is a good medium between the standard iPad and the deluxe iPad Pro. In our iPad Air 2020 review, we found it to be the best iPad for most people — you'll get a fast, powerful iPad with a beautiful design. Although you'll be sacrificing the bright screen and longer battery life of the iPad Pro, you'll save about $200 if you don't mind losing these features, and many users might not notice the difference.

This iPad offers a lot, without breaking the bank. It's got an excellent webcam, and support for the Magic Keyboard and 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil. The power button even has a Touch ID sensor to easily unlock the device.

As its name implies, this iPad is ultra-light, weighing just 1 pound. Despite its low weight and small, thin shell, it still has a great battery that lasted about 10.5 hours in our testing. You'll even be able to charge the device with a USB-C cable as opposed to Apple's usual Lightning cable, a feature many of us have been wishing for for years.

If you're still not sure this iPad is for you, check out our coverage of the best Apple deals and iPad deals to find your perfect device.