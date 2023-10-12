Act fast! Get a 2-year VPN plan for just $2 per month

Picking the best VPN service is no easy task. However, we've found a solid deal on a VPN service we've tested, reviewed, and recommend.

For a limited time, Tom's Guide readers can get 85% off AtlasVPN via coupon "TOMSATLAS." The coupon is automatically applied via our exclusive link. After discount, you'll pay $1.82 per month for a 2-year plan. You'll also get three additional months for free. That's one of the best VPN deals we've seen this week. Make sure to follow our guide to the best AtlasVPN coupons for more discounts.

In our AtlasVPN review, we said that despite having a relatively modest 750+ servers in 37 countries, Atlas VPN performs well against some of the fastest competitors. This is good news if you're looking to stream HD and 4K content while connected to a VPN. For instance, in our hands-on testing we were able to unblock Netflix (US), BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Atlas VPN users also get unlimited simultaneous connections, and Atlas has added split tunnelling (Android VPN app only), which means you can dictate which devices or websites use a VPN connection and which don't.

Sign up via our link and you'll get an extra three months of service for free. Don't hesitate as this deal is bound to sell out.