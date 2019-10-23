Black Friday Preview: 13-inch MacBook Pro Now $250 Off

Yes, it may still only be October, but you can’t ignore the fact that Black Friday is just over a month away. If you’re wanting to get some shopping done before the main block of deals goes live, and you’re after a small but capable laptop, then have a look at this deal for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is a very capable machine.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (2018): was $1,799 now $1,549

This Apple laptop comes with the versatile Touch Bar and Touch ID, plus a great display and swift performance from its Core i5 CPU. You can get this 15% off deal at either either Amazon or B&H Photo.View Deal

This model comes with a 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 processor. 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which means it isn’t the most powerful version of the 2018 generation of MacBook Pro, but you’re not going to be wanting for power. This system is just about as good as the newer 13-inch MacBook Pro that's on our best laptop list but it's at a lower price.

The display is a 13.3-inch Retina display (resolution 2560 x 1600) with True Tone, Apple’s special feature that allows the laptop to adjust its colors depending on the surrounding light conditions. Above it you’ll find a built-in 720p webcam, which you can use in tandem with the three microphones within the MacBook Pro’s body for high-quality video calls.

You also get the Touch Bar, which gives contextual buttons depending on what you’re doing and the ability to summon Siri. The right side of the bar houses a Touch ID button, which lets you unlock your MacBook with a single touch or buy things online safely with Apple Pay.