Amazon slashes 25% off Peloton cycling shoes this Prime Day

Had your eye on Peloton cycling shoes? If you're looking to sweep in on Peloton products during Black Friday sales this year, you might not need to wait.

In the second round of Prime Day in 2022, the Prime Early Access sales are throwing up tons of huge discounts across a range of health and fitness products. Seasoned cyclists can rejoice as prices are currently slashed on Peloton for the first time ever.

If you're keen to kit yourself out, we've compiled 9 of the best peloton deals in todays Amazon Prime Day sale, including a cool 25% off Peloton cycling shoes (opens in new tab), compatible with the Peloton and Peloton+ bike.

Other deals include the Peloton Altos cycling shoes for $108 (opens in new tab) (down from $145), also compatible with both Peloton bike models.

Still undecided? These shoes come tried and tested, we've written a full Peloton cycling shoes review to help you decide.

Peloton cycling shoes are one of our top rated cycling shoes in our round up for best shoes for Peloton. Compatible with Delta cleats, these stylish and super comfortable cycling shoes clip in to the Peloton and Peloton+ bike. You can pick them up for 25% less during Prime Day, which is the lowest price we've seen.



Our writers rated the Peloton cycling shoes as one of the best Peloton shoes on the market, and now you can pick them up for 25% less this Amazon Prime Day. That's the lowest we've ever seen them go.

During testing, we loved the distinct Peloton style and easy-to-assemble Delta cleats. They come with cleats included, but you'll need to fit them before you hit the pedals which is easy enough to do.

Two velcro straps secure across your forefoot and midfoot and the adjustable ratchet clip offers a more unique and tailored fit, which we loved. Ratchet clips are becoming increasingly popular in modern cycling shoe designs because they are generally viewed as more efficient than laces, so you're guaranteed to find a great fit.

The breathable upper and mesh vent should offer ventilation for tired feet, but we didn't find them more spacious or airier than other models. A great addition is a fixed tongue preventing movement during your rides.

Overall, these shoes feel stiff and durable, ideal for riders who like to be efficient on the pedals, and particularly for dedicated spinners. This is the first time that Amazon has gone to town with Peloton discounts, so if you want to invest in the Peloton name without the steep price tag, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is your chance.