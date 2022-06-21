Staples Rewards is the retailer's loyalty program that offers additional benefits to customers who frequently shop at the retailer. The base tier is completely free and offers free online delivery (with a $35 minimum spend), 2% back on purchases, $2 back per ink and toner cartridge recycled (up to 10 per month) and deals that are exclusively for members.

If you spend more than $1,000 annually at Staples your Rewards account will be upgraded to Premier which gives you 5% back on purchases, $2 back on up to 20 recycled ink and toner cartridges per month and even more membership exclusive offers and discounts.

Spend more than $5,000 a year, and you'll get upgraded to Elite status. This comes with all the same perks as Premier but you get free online delivery with no minimum spend, free monthly product samples and expedited refunds on returns.