Staples coupons for June 2022
FAQs
What are Staples promo codes?
Staples promo codes are hidden coupons that can be used to lower the price of office supplies, in-store services and computing software. Like many retailers, Staples even allows you to stack some coupon codes on top of items that are already discounted for an even bigger saving. Using a Staples promo code is super simple, and can be done in just seconds.
Where can I find Staples promo codes that work?
Staples promo codes can be found on just about any given day of the week, and aren't limited to major sales events or a specific time of the year. Staples coupon codes are regularly given out via promotional emails, but they can also be found on pages such as this that list the best Staples promo codes currently available. Once you've found one, just apply at checkout to receive your discount or deal.
What is Staples Rewards?
Staples Rewards is the retailer's loyalty program that offers additional benefits to customers who frequently shop at the retailer. The base tier is completely free and offers free online delivery (with a $35 minimum spend), 2% back on purchases, $2 back per ink and toner cartridge recycled (up to 10 per month) and deals that are exclusively for members.
If you spend more than $1,000 annually at Staples your Rewards account will be upgraded to Premier which gives you 5% back on purchases, $2 back on up to 20 recycled ink and toner cartridges per month and even more membership exclusive offers and discounts.
Spend more than $5,000 a year, and you'll get upgraded to Elite status. This comes with all the same perks as Premier but you get free online delivery with no minimum spend, free monthly product samples and expedited refunds on returns.
What is Staples Plus?
Staples Plus is a rewards scheme designed specifically for small businesses. It costs $49 a year to join and offers a host of benefits to justify that annual fee.
For starters, you are able to pick five favorite products and have Staples guarantee to beat any competitor's prices on them. So you can get the supplies you need regularly for the cheapest price possible.
Staple Plus members also get a price-lock on buying paper (currently $33.99 for an 8-ream case), 10% back on ink and toner and free delivery without a minimum spend.
Does Staples offer free shipping?
Staples does offer free shipping. Staples Rewards Basic and Premier members get free shipping on online orders more than $35, while Rewards Elite and Staples Plus members get free delivery without any minimum spend. If you're not a part of these loyalty programs you can also get free delivery as standard on any order of more than $45.
Staples hints and tips
In addition to Staples coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Staples:
- Weekly Ad: Staples Weekly Ad (opens in new tab) is a collection of deals tailored to your nearest Staples location. It looks like a magazine pullout, but is also available online and is worth checking out each week as the deals rotate.
- Coupon Corner: Staples has its own Coupon Corner (opens in new tab) on its website. Here you'll find valid promo codes for all sorts of items from ink/toner to Norton Security software and lots more.
- My Deals: If you log into a Staple Rewards or Staple Plus account you'll have access to the My Deals homepage. This landing page offers a bespoke selection of deals based on your purchase history and the types of products you most regularly shop for.
- Email Subscription: If you want Staples promo codes delivered directly to you, then make sure to subscribe to emails from the retailer. These Staples newsletters contain all the latest sales, offers and promotions. Plus, they sometimes include exclusive coupon codes as well.
- Staples Classroom Rewards: A membership program designed for teachers and students, Staples Classroom Rewards (opens in new tab) lets you earn 5% back when you shop to give to your local teacher. You can even purchase school supplies for your local school through Classroom Rewards. This is a great way to give back to the teacher in your life.
How to use Staples promo codes
Using a Staples promo code is a straightforward task that only takes a few seconds to complete. Add a qualifying item to your shopping bag, then head over to view your cart. From here, before you begin checking out, click the "Add coupons" button. Type in your Staples promo code and your final checkout price should update automatically.
Do note, that while you can often use promo codes on items that are already discounted, there may be some restrictions on popular products or bulk offers. Before attempting to redeem a Staples promo code make sure to read the full terms and conditions to avoid any issues or disappointment at checkout.
Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.
Rate Staples Coupons
About Staples
Staples is an office supply and technology retailer that sells to both consumers and businesses. Founded in 1986 in Brighton, Massachusetts, the retailer currently operates more than 1,000 stores in the U.S. alongside selling its vast selection of products online. Arguably the most well-known office supply retailer in the world, Staples offers just about everything you could need for a productive day's work. From reams of paper to desktop equipment, as well office furniture including chairs, desks and storage cabinets. Staples is also known for its wide range of educational supplies, which attract hordes of back-to-school shoppers every year. Over the last few decades, the retailer has become a firm favorite of workers and students alike. The retailer also offers in-store services including digital photo printing and photocopying in select locations.
Written by
Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.