Macy's offers its own department credit card. Upon approval, you'll earn rewards on your Macy's purchases. Silver members must spend $1 to $499 annually and will receive 2% back (2 points per $1 spent). Gold members must spend $500 to $1,199 annually and will receive 3% back (3 points per $1 spent). Finally, Platinum members must spend $1,200 or more annually and will receive 5% back (5 points per $1 spent).

The department store also offers a Macy's American Express Card. This card offers 3% rewards at eligible restaurants and with food delivery. In addition, card holders will also get 2% rewards at gas stations/supermarkets, and 1% back everywhere else.

Rewards are paid as "Star Money" and Macy's often has Star Money Bonus Days, where members can earn bonus Star Money on select items. Members also get birthday surprises, member exclusive deals, and free shipping (Gold and Platinum members only).