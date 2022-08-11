Macy's coupons for August 2022
FAQs
Does Macy's have any promo codes?
Macy's promo codes are hidden coupons that can help lower the price of everyday items sold at Macy's. Shoppers can expect to save from 15% to 50% when using Macy's promo codes. Macy's also allows you to stack coupon codes with existing sales to offer even deeper discounts that its competitors. The discount can typically be applied from your shopping bad, so you can see your final price before you begin the checkout process.
Where can I find Macy's promo codes that work?
Macy's promo codes can be found on any given day of the week. Unlike some stores which hide their coupons, Macy's coupon codes tend to be found right on the retailer's homepage. To use a coupon, add an eligible item to your cart. Cluck on "view bag" to see your shopping cart. Manually enter the Macy's promo code in the "Enter promo code" field. The promo code will instantly kick in and you'll see your new discounted price before having to check out.
What are Macy's Star Rewards?
Macy's offers its own department credit card. Upon approval, you'll earn rewards on your Macy's purchases. Silver members must spend $1 to $499 annually and will receive 2% back (2 points per $1 spent). Gold members must spend $500 to $1,199 annually and will receive 3% back (3 points per $1 spent). Finally, Platinum members must spend $1,200 or more annually and will receive 5% back (5 points per $1 spent).
The department store also offers a Macy's American Express Card. This card offers 3% rewards at eligible restaurants and with food delivery. In addition, card holders will also get 2% rewards at gas stations/supermarkets, and 1% back everywhere else.
Rewards are paid as "Star Money" and Macy's often has Star Money Bonus Days, where members can earn bonus Star Money on select items. Members also get birthday surprises, member exclusive deals, and free shipping (Gold and Platinum members only).
Does Macy's offer free shipping?
All orders of $25 or more receive free shipping at Macy's. In addition, most items are also available for free pick-up in-store. Consumers have about seven days to pickup their orders after placing them online and receiving notification that their purchase has arrived at a nearby store.
What is Macy's Backstage?
Macy's Backstage stores are located inside select Macy's department stores. (There are also standalone Macy's backstage stores in select cities). Macy's Backstage stores offer steeper discounts that run from 20% to 80% off. As a result, Macy's coupon codes are not accepted at Macy's Backstage. Macy's Backstage items are only available for sale in-store.
Macy's hints and tips
In addition to Macy's coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Macy's.
- Daily discounts: Macy's coupon codes can be found any day of the week. The Macy's online sale page (opens in new tab) is a great spot to start as well as the Macy's homepage.
- Use Macy's coupons on discounted items: Oftentimes, Macy's coupons stack on already discounted items. Make sure to read the terms of your coupon code to see what items are eligible.
- Sign up for Macy's e-mails: Shoppers who sign up for Macy's e-mails will occasionally receive coupon codes via e-mail. In addition, the e-mails will keep your abreast of the latest sales and deals. You can sign up for e-mails via Macy's website (opens in new tab).
- Shop the Macy's Friends & Family sale: The Macy's Friends & Family sale occurs twice a year. Once in the late spring and again in the early winter. During the Macy's Friends & Family sale, you can expect to save up to 50% off select items when you use a Macy's coupon code. However, the you'll need to check which items are eligible for the discount.
How to use Macy's promo codes
Place qualifying items in your shopping bag, then enter the Macy's promo code in the box labeled "Have a promo code" and click "apply." You can enter the promo code in your shopping bag at any time before or during checkout.
Keep in mind that only one promo code may be used per transaction. A promo code may be applied to the first order of an Auto Replenish item but will not apply to any subsequent Auto Replenish orders of the same item. It's worth noting that many Macy's coupons exclude certain categories, so make sure to read the full details of any Macy's promo code that you use.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
About Macy's
Macy's is an iconic department store originally founded in 1858 by Rowland Hussey Macy. Its flagship store, which is one of the most iconic department stores in the country, is located in New York's Herald Square. The department store sells a wide variety of items including home goods, small appliances, bedding, apparel, cosmetics, and jewelry. Macy's is known for its various sales which include Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day, and Labor Day. Additionally, the retailer generally offer semi-annual sales with sitewide discounts. In addition to its sales, Macy's is also known for its annual Macy's Thanskgiving Day Parade. The parade originated in 1924 in New York City and is an annual tradition nationwide. Macy's has also sponsored New York's Fourth of July fireworks show since 1976.
Written by
