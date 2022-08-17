Kohl's Rewards is the retailer's free loyalty program. You don't have to be a Kohl's Card member to enjoy Kohl's Rewards. Members earn Kohl's Rewards on all Qualifying Purchases made in-store or online. Members, earn Kohl's Rewards at a rate of 5% of Qualifying Purchases every day. (Members with a Kohl's Card earn at a rate of 7.5%).

When the Kohl’s Rewards balance tied to a Member's Kohl’s Rewards Account is equal to or exceeds $5 as of the last day of the month, then a digital Kohl's Cash coupon will be activated and issued in $5 increments on or about the first day of the following month. Each Kohl’s Cash coupon expires 30 days after issuance and may be redeemed only prior to its expiration. Any remaining Kohl's Rewards balance that does not meet the $5 activation threshold (after the Rewards Kohl's Cash coupon has been issued) will be saved in your digital "Kohl's Rewards Balance" and stored for subsequent redemption opportunities.