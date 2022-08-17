Kohl's promo codes for August 2022
FAQs
What are Kohl's promo codes?
Kohl's promo codes are actively promoted on the website. The retailer will even tell you when a product is eligible for a discount. When available, Kohl's promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.
Does Kohl's offer coupons?
On any given day, shoppers can obtain a variety of Kohl's promo codes. In fact, you can get 15% off when you sign up for sales alerts (opens in new tab) via e-mail. Kohl's also offers age-specific coupons. This 15% off coupon is offered every Wednesday in-store only for customers aged 60 or older. (The discount can't be stacked with other coupon codes).
Whar are Kohl's coupon exclusions?
Although Kohl's offers plenty of coupons, the retailer also has various coupon exclusions. A few excluded brands include Calvin Klein, Crocs, Lands' End, and Columbia. Excluded categories include mattresses, Sephora at Kohl's purchases, and toys. It's worth noting that although these products aren't eligible for coupons, shoppers can still earn and redeem Kohl's Cash and Kohl's Rewards on these items. You can see all excluded products on the Kohl's website (opens in new tab).
Does Kohl's offer free shipping?
Kohl's offers free shipping on orders of $49 or more. These orders will ship in 3 to 6 days. The retailer also offers expedited 2- and 3-day shipping for an additional cost. Alternatively, consumers can purchases online and pickup in-store for free. You can see Kohl's shipping policies via this link (opens in new tab).
What is the Kohl's Card?
The Kohl's Card is the retailer's store discount card. Once approved, consumers will get an extra 35% off their first purchase.
What are Kohl's Rewards?
Kohl's Rewards is the retailer's free loyalty program. You don't have to be a Kohl's Card member to enjoy Kohl's Rewards. Members earn Kohl's Rewards on all Qualifying Purchases made in-store or online. Members, earn Kohl's Rewards at a rate of 5% of Qualifying Purchases every day. (Members with a Kohl's Card earn at a rate of 7.5%).
When the Kohl’s Rewards balance tied to a Member's Kohl’s Rewards Account is equal to or exceeds $5 as of the last day of the month, then a digital Kohl's Cash coupon will be activated and issued in $5 increments on or about the first day of the following month. Each Kohl’s Cash coupon expires 30 days after issuance and may be redeemed only prior to its expiration. Any remaining Kohl's Rewards balance that does not meet the $5 activation threshold (after the Rewards Kohl's Cash coupon has been issued) will be saved in your digital "Kohl's Rewards Balance" and stored for subsequent redemption opportunities.
Is there a Kohl's store near me?
Kohl's stores are located throughout the country. You can browse, shop, and pickup items from these stores. You can look for local stores via the Kohl's website (opens in new tab).
Kohl's Hints and Tips
In addition to Kohl's coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Kohl's.
- Save 15% on your next order by signing up for the Kohl's newsletter. By signing up, you'll also be the first to know about the latest sales, offers and news.
- You can stack offers per purchase, for example, a free delivery code and a promo code for a specific department will work together. However, if you are using a sitewide code, you won't be able to stack any other offers.
- For the biggest price cuts, shop the Kohl's Sale and Clearance section where you'll sometimes find up to 90% off! The clearance includes products from all departments and you can filter your search by the department for an easier shopping experience.
- Make your Kohl's shopping experience easier by downloading the free Kohl's app.
How to use Kohl's promo codes
Kohl's promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. Here you'll see a field labeled "Apply Coupons." Click the text and a drop-down menu will appear. Click on "Enter Kohl's Cash or promo code" and a field will appear where you can manually enter your coupon. After entering, hit the "done" button and your coupon will be activated.
About Kohl's
Kohl's is one of the biggest chain stores in the United States. Founded in 1927 by Polish immigrant Maxwell Kohl, the retailer has department stores in every state, with the exception of Hawaii. The retailer sells kitchen appliances, toys, apparel, jewelry, home decor, and electronics. In the past, Kohl's has teamed up with various celebrities to launch celebrity apparel. Celebrities include Jennifer Lopez, Tony Hawk, Lauren Conrad, and Marc Anthony. Kohl's also has its own line of in-house clothing brands that include American Beauty, Jumping Beans, Urban Pipeline, and Croft & Barrow. In 2021, Kohl's made a deal with Sephora to have select Kohl's locations offer mini Sephora stores within the store.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.