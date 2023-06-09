FAQs

Does Hiboy offer free shipping? Most items at Hiboy are eligible for free shipping. Delivery partners include UPS, FedEx, and DHL. Free shipping items ship within 5 to 7 business days. Note that if you need to cancel an order after it has shipped, you'll need to pay a $50 shipping fee for canceling the order.

What is the Hiboy Loyalty Program? The Hiboy Loyalty Program lets you earn points on all of your Hiboy purchases. Points you earn can then be used on your next purchase. Alternatively, Hiboy offers discounts for views on social media. If you share your Hiboy experience on social media and tag Hiboy, you can receive from $50 off (requires 2K to 5K views) to a free electric scooter (requires over 40K views).

Does Hiboy offer a referral program? Hiboy's referral program lets you earn $50 for every friend who buys a Hiboy scooter using your referral URL. (The scooter must be valued at over $100). Your friend will also receive a $50 discount upon using your link.

What is Hiboy's return policy? Hiboy items may be returned within 30 days from the date of delivery. Items must be new, undamaged, and unused. Accessories, spare scooter parts, and seats cannot be returned. Note that you're responsible for return shipping costs on non-defective products. (Hiboy will deduct $50 to $200 when making the refund).

How do I contact Hiboy customer service? Hiboy customer support can be reached at (602) 515-5443. Service hours are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT). Additionally, you can e-mail the support team pre- or post-purchase.

Hiboy Hints and Tips

Hiboy coupon codes are generally available most days. However, Hiboy deals can also be found from time to time. Here's how to save:

Sign up for discounts: Consumers who sign up to receive Hiboy e-mails will on occasion get access to exclusive sales. To sign up, scroll to the bottom of the Hiboy homepage and enter your e-mail in the "subscribe to our e-mails" field.

Shop the Hiboy sales section: Hiboy regularly offers deals on its homepage. These deals can take up to $450 off electric scooters and bikes.

Opt for refurbished: Hiboy offers refurbished electric scooters and bikes at a substantial discount. Note that refurbished items may show signs of wear such as scratches or torn stickers. As a result, they're not returnable. However, Hiboy provides the same warranty for refurbished products as the brand offers on new devices.