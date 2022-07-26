B&H Photo promo codes for July 2022
What are B&H Photo promo codes
B&H promo codes are hidden coupons that can be used to lower the price of thousands of items sold online. With a promo code, you can get money off everything from a new smartphone to a full house surveillance system. Redeeming a B&H promo code is also extremely simple, and takes just seconds.
Where can I find B&H promo codes that work?
B&H promo codes can be found any given day of the week, but the retailer isn't always forthcoming about where to find them. That's where pages like this one can help. Here you'll find the best B&H promo codes that are currently active. The retailer has also been known to give out codes via promotional email.
What is My B&H Rewards?
My B&H Rewards is B&H's loyalty program. The membership scheme is designed to offer customers an extra incentive to shop at B&H rather than a competitor like Amazon or Best Buy.
There are no complicated hoops to jump through to sign up for My B&H Rewards, if you have an online account you're automatically signed up. Just log in before completing a purchase and you'll get your reward benefits.
The primary perk of My B&H Rewards is the ability to earn reward points with each eligible purchase. These points will be automatically converted to a promotional code that will be emailed to you for use with a future B&H purchase.
Does B&H Photo offer free delivery?
B&H does offer free delivery, but only when you spend more than $49 in a single transaction. However, there are occasionally promo codes available that offer free shipping regardless of your total spend. In-store pickup is also an option, but remember B&H only has a single location in New York City so you'll want to live locally if you opt to collect your item in-store.
Does B&H Photo offer price matching?
B&H aims to offer the best possible price on all of its available products. If a competing/eligible store offers a lower price, B&H will match it. You'll need to provide proof of the lower price, and afterward, you'll be emailed a link to make your purchase at the newly agreed lowest possible price. You can read more about the policy on the B&H website (opens in new tab).
B&H hints and tips
In addition to B&H coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when subscribing to B&H:
- Deal Zone: B&H Photo has a specific section of its online store dedicated to all of its ongoing deals. It's called the Deal Zone (opens in new tab), and you should make sure to check it often so you don't miss an offer or all-time-low price.
- Buy used: We're normally hesitant to suggest buying used products, but B&H does offer a 90-days parts and labor warranty on anything you buy. Plus, every item is rigorously tested to ensure it's still in full working condition. If you really want to save money the B&H Used Department (opens in new tab) is worth a look.
- Email deals: Sign up for B&H emails via the form at the bottom of the retailer's website and you'll get a regular newsletter filled with news, product information and most importantly exclusive deals.
How to use B&H promo codes
B&H promo codes are entered during the checkout process. After adding items to your cart, you must start checking out before you're given the option to add a promo code during the payment section. This will come after you've entered your delivery information. Once you've added your coupon code, your final checkout price should automatically update. Remember to make a My B&H Rewards account to also earn reward points on your purchase.
Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide based in the UK.
About B&H Photo
B&H Photo is an electronics retailer founded in 1973 in New York City. It attempts to differentiate itself from big-box chains with a focus on connecting consumers with their passions from film, music and gaming to art, technology and audio. While the retailer only has a single flagship location in Manhattan, B&H's online presence is sizeable. Its online store stocks nearly half a million items from the latest 8K OLED TVs to professional-grade photography equipment. The retailer also offers next-gen gaming consoles, home surveillance systems, smartphones and a whole lot more. If you're looking to score the latest tech, then B&H is definitely a retailer to check as it regularly offers some of the best deals in town. The retailer also offers a wide range of second-hand and refurbished products which are extensively tested for total peace of mind.
