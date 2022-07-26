My B&H Rewards is B&H's loyalty program. The membership scheme is designed to offer customers an extra incentive to shop at B&H rather than a competitor like Amazon or Best Buy.

There are no complicated hoops to jump through to sign up for My B&H Rewards, if you have an online account you're automatically signed up. Just log in before completing a purchase and you'll get your reward benefits.

The primary perk of My B&H Rewards is the ability to earn reward points with each eligible purchase. These points will be automatically converted to a promotional code that will be emailed to you for use with a future B&H purchase.