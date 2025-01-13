Apple reportedly working on two different Vision Pro headsets — Vision Pro 2 and a cheaper model

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman released a massive PowerOn newsletter this week with several predictions on what Apple will do in 2025. Following the Apple Whisperer's report, Apple will have a huge year.

Amidst the reports of a loaded smart home push and updates to neglected Apple products like the iPhone SE 4, there was a small mention of Apple's AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

According to Gurman, we shouldn't expect to see a new Vision Pro headset in 2025. However, he says a second-gen model will likely launch in 2026 with a new M5 chipset.

Previous reports have claimed that we'll first see the M5 chip in an updated iPad Pro this year, but not until the fall. Gurman's report does not indicate whether Apple will make any other changes. We agree that Apple can't just shove a new chip into the next version and expect success, especially given the lackluster response to the pricey headset.

Before the end of the year last year, CEO Tim Cook admitted that the Vision Pro is not a widely appealing product. Largely due to the high price. "At $3,500, it's not a mass-market product," said Cook. "Right now, it's an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow's technology today—that's who it's for. Fortunately, there's enough people who are in that camp that it's exciting."

Interestingly, Gurman claims that Apple is "ramping up development" of a lower-cost version of the Vision Pro. This aligns with reports from December that Apple is working on a simpler "Apple Vision" headset that would allegedly cost closer to $2,000, which may not be enough to challenge the Meta Quest 3s or Samsung's new headset that is supposed to launch this year.

According to the newsletter, Apple is also working on other devices similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and an AirPods "vision device with cameras."

Apple may be working on a set of Apple Glasses, but it may not launch until 2026 or 2027.

With smart glasses from Meta or the interesting Xreal One Pro AR becoming a more viable market, it's unclear how aggressive Apple is about developing its version.

Apple has been seemingly reluctant to dive into new form factors in recent years, even with the prohibitively expensive Vision Pro. Heck, we're still waiting for the much-rumored iPhone Flip, which also might launch in 2026 or later, much later.

Gurman did not provide timelines for any of these rumored devices.

