How to cancel Proton VPN

Proton VPN is a popular name in the VPN space, thanks to, first and foremost, its robust and proven security (one of the few VPNs with fully open-source apps) that will protect your data and hide your online activities from prying eyes. Additionally, it also boasts excellent streaming performance and extensive global coverage.

However, while it manages to get a majority of things right, Proton VPN’s slightly expensive pricing and fewer recent updates compared to the competition mean that it’s not quite ready to break into the top 3 best VPNs overall – it’s currently #4 on our list.

So, if you’ve purchased a Proton VPN Plus plan, tried it out to see if it’s for you, and now want to switch to another VPN – or you found it extremely well-suited for a short-term purpose that's now completed, such as to unblock a sporting event that’s otherwise unavailable in your region or to shore up your online privacy while you’re abroad on a short trip – you’ll be glad to learn that its 30-day money-back guarantee will allow you to cancel your plan and get a full refund.

Can I get a refund from Proton VPN?

Proton VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is exactly what we’ve come to expect from the best VPNs in the industry. Even better, its refund policy is applicable for all its plans, including the 2-year, 1-year, and 1-month subscriptions.

However, you won't be eligible for a refund if you cancel your Proton VPN Plus subscription after the allotted 30 days of the refund period have passed. You can still cancel your subscription, though – meaning you can turn off auto-renewal – but your subscription will remain active until the billing cycle ends. Additionally, you won’t qualify for a refund if you paid for your subscription using cash or bank transfer – only credit/debit cards, PayPal, and Bitcoin payments can get a refund upon cancellation.

It’s worth noting that for every other Proton product, i.e., other than a Proton VPN Plus subscription, the company offers prorated refunds. This means that if you cancel after 30 days of purchase, you’ll still receive a refund for the duration of the plan that remains unused. However, the caveat here is that the refund will be made in Proton credits, which will be added to your account.

How to cancel Proton VPN

Proton VPN allows its users to cancel their VPN subscription by simply reaching out to its customer support team via live chat or email. Here’s how you can do it:

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Log in to your Proton VPN account on the provider’s website.

Go to your account and select “Chat with us” to get in touch with Proton VPN’s support team. Alternatively, you can simply press the “Chat” icon at the bottom right of the page.

Next, talk to the support agent and request them to cancel your subscription.

You can also cancel your Proton VPN paid plan firsthand. To do so, select the “Subscription” tab from the top left corner of the homepage. Then, scroll to the bottom of the page, find the “Downgrade account” button, and click on it to end your paid subscription and become a user of the Proton VPN Free plan.

However, do note that even if you cancel your subscription manually, you’ll still need to contact Proton VPN’s customer support to request a refund.

How to claim a Proton VPN refund

To receive a refund from Proton, you'll need to first make sure you're within its 30-day money-back guarantee period.

Next, simply get in touch with its customer support team, either through live chat when cancelling your subscription or by submitting a request by filling out Proton VPN’s support form.

One way to get a refund is to request it when you're speaking with Proton's support team via live chat to cancel your subscription.